Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mystery over future of Warren Heath Homebase site

PUBLISHED: 16:33 01 November 2018

Plans have been lodged for development at the Homebase store in Warren Heath Picture: ARCHANT

Plans have been lodged for development at the Homebase store in Warren Heath Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fresh plans for the Homebase store in Warren Heath has raised questions over the future of the site after confirmation the store would be one that is closing.

In August the DIY retailer said the store would be one of 42 across the country set to close as part of cost-cutting measures. It is due to close later this year or early 2019.

But a planning application submitted for the site by F&C UK Property Fund has sought full planning permission to move the garden centre from the site of the building to the back, and outline permission to build a drive-through retail unit or cafe/restaurant.

The application does not make any reference to the Homebase store closure, or any potential new tenants.

The Homebase unit currently only has permission for DIY and garden centre retail, meaning an application requesting a change of use would be needed if another retailer wanted to occupy the unit.

The application report prepared by agents Lichfields said: “As part of the proposals the Homebase covered garden centre will be removed along with the existing canopy.

“The garden centre will be relocated to the rear of the Homebase unit and will be uncovered.

“The application proposal therefore results in a net reduction in enclosed retail floorspace on the application site.”

It is not yet clear if the building is being lined up for another DIY retailer to fill, which would not need additional planning permission.

The second part of the proposal seeks outline permission for a drive through unit, for use either as retail or for a restaurant and cafe.

A spokesman from Lichfields has been approached for comment but was not available at the time of publication.

The plans are currently open for public consultation before going to Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee, likely to be later this month or early December.

The application added: “Overall the proposal will have a positive impact on economic development through the creation of new jobs.”

Earlier this year planning permission was granted for an extension of the existing store for a retail pod, while planning permission was approved twice in the past – once in May 1995 and again in May 2001 – for extensions to the garden centre.

Topic Tags:

Vehicle rolls following collision near Sudbury

23 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The B1508 between Chapel Lane and Wyatts Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the B1508 running from Sudbury to Bures is closed following a one-vehicle collision.

Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

23 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

Breaking News: A12 collision causing serious traffic

44 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The A12 road which passes Stratford St Andrew where a van has left the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An accident involving a van which left the road is causing slow and queuing traffic along the A12.

Suspended sentence for Lowestoft man found making and possessing indecent images of children

48 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Matthew Gilmore appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Adam Peck/PA Wire

A vulnerable Suffolk man with physical and mental health problems who downloaded child porn has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

56 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager whose boastful photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused worldwide condemnation could face jail for his involvement in the “despicable attack”.

Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession

16:10 Dominic Moffitt
Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy has been given a year-long referral order after admitting to carrying both a knife and cannabis.

Is Suffolk the go-to place for young people looking to relax?

16:06 Andrew Papworth
High Lodge in Thetford. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It is often assumed that young people today like action-packed, adrenaline-fuelled adventure holidays with bustling city nightlife.

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24