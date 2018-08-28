Partly Cloudy

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 22:02 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:18 31 October 2018

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man from Ipswich has been taken into police custody after a driver in his 50s was killed in a collision on the M11.

A stretch of the M11 is currently closed following a fatal crash near Stansted Airport.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, when a blue Mercedes was in collision with a white Ford Transit van and a Volkswagen Transporter on the northbound stretch between junctions 8 and 8a.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 38 year-old man from Ipswich, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

The carriageway is currently closed, with traffic diverted up the slip road, over the roundabout, and back on to the carriageway on the other side.

Essex Police are advising that motorists avoid the area and plan their journeys ahead of time.

Anyone who saw the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments before it took place has been asked to contact police.

Witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 808 of October 31.

People can also email collision.appeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

