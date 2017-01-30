Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after fleeing scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

Suffolk Police attended the incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on the A143 in Haverhill last night.

Police were called to a single vehicle collision close to the Murco garage at around 11pm.

The man is now in custody where he is being questioned.

On arrival at the scene of the crash, officers found the vehicle – but there was no-one inside or in the vicinity of the accident.

It is understood the car rolled and collided with a street sign.

At the time, police said the driver had run off and a search was launched for him.

A spokesman for the force said: “The vehicle has rolled and the driver has run off.

“We are doing some enquiries in relation to the owner of the vehicle.

“[The car] hit a bit of road furniture, but didn’t block the road.”

Motorists using the A143 were able to pass the accident, with the carriageway only partially blocked.

Anyone with information on the accident should contact Suffolk police by calling 101.