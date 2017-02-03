Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds Archant

A silver car had to be winched out of a car wash in Ipswich on Friday after a collision with another vehicle caused it to crash through the side of the unit.

Firefighters, ambulance crews and police were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving two cars – one of which ended up stuck in the car wash at the Sainsbury’s store in Hadleigh Road.

Officers arrived to find no-one had been trapped in the car, which had to be winched out of the car wash unit, and that there were no serious injuries.

A witness said the silver car had managed to fall at an exactly 90 degree angle.

One of the drivers involved was taken to Ipswich Hospital for a check up but they are not thought to have been seriously hurt.

Firefighters from Princes Street, who were called at 1.12pm, successfully removed the car and had left the scene by approximately 1.30pm.