Driver leaves scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

23:37 29 January 2017

Suffolk Police attended the incident

Suffolk Police attended the incident

Suffolk police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on the A143 near Haverhill.

Police were called to a single vehicle collision on the A143 close to the Murco garage at around 11pm.

On arrival, crews found the vehicle - but there was no-one inside or in the vicinity of the accident.

It is understood the car - a blue Kia - rolled and collided with a street sign.

The extent of any injuries sustained are not yet known.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The vehicle has rolled and the driver has run off.

“We are doing some enquiries in relation to the owner of the vehicle.

“[The car] hit a bit of road furniture, but didn’t block the road.”

Motorists using the A143 can pass the accident, with the carriageway only partially blocked.

Anyone with information on the accident should contact Suffolk police by calling 101.

Driver leaves scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

Yesterday, 23:37 Ellis Barker
Suffolk Police attended the incident

Suffolk police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on the A143 near Haverhill.

