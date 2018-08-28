Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vehicle caught speeding nearly twice the limit near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:01 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:02 22 October 2018

Police in Suffolk have caught two vehicles travelling over the speed limit Picture: ARCHANT

Police in Suffolk have caught two vehicles travelling over the speed limit Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk speed camera operators have caught two drivers driving well over the speed limit on two main roads in Suffolk.

It is believed that the Norfolk and Suffolk Speed Cameras caught the two vehicles yesterday.

One vehicle was found to be driving at nearly double the legal limit on the A1214 in Ipswich.

The vehicle was said to be driving at 79mph on a 40mph part of the road.

Elsewhere a second car was said to be travelling at 104mph on the A14 at Creeting St Mary.

A tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Speed Cameras said: “Two vehicles traveling [sic] at high speeds today in Suffolk and will be going straight to court. 104mph - A14 Creeting St Mary + 79mph A1214 Ipswich which is a 40mph limit!”

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24