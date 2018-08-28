Vehicle caught speeding nearly twice the limit near Ipswich

Police in Suffolk have caught two vehicles travelling over the speed limit Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk speed camera operators have caught two drivers driving well over the speed limit on two main roads in Suffolk.

It is believed that the Norfolk and Suffolk Speed Cameras caught the two vehicles yesterday.

One vehicle was found to be driving at nearly double the legal limit on the A1214 in Ipswich.

The vehicle was said to be driving at 79mph on a 40mph part of the road.

Elsewhere a second car was said to be travelling at 104mph on the A14 at Creeting St Mary.

A tweet by Norfolk and Suffolk Speed Cameras said: “Two vehicles traveling [sic] at high speeds today in Suffolk and will be going straight to court. 104mph - A14 Creeting St Mary + 79mph A1214 Ipswich which is a 40mph limit!”