Drug dealer jailed after being caught by police in Clacton twice in three weeks

14:07 17 January 2017

Shelton Alexander, 23, of Nelson Road, Tower Hamlets, has been jailed for more than three years

Shelton Alexander, 23, of Nelson Road, Tower Hamlets, has been jailed for more than three years

Archant

A drug dealer who was arrested in Clacton twice in less than three weeks has been jailed for more than three years.

Shelton Alexander, 23, of Nelson Walk, Tower Hamlets, was first arrested on July 12 last year after two police community support officers spotted a group gathered around him at around 3.15pm in Old Road, Clacton, and suspected he was drug dealing.

When he caught sight of the PCSOs he ran off but was found in a alleyway behind a parade of shops.

Alexander had a small amount of cannabis in his pocket but when police carried out a search of the surrounding area they discovered 26 discarded wraps.

He was released on bail while the wraps were tested but was caught in the act again on July 29 by Operation Raptor officers out on patrol.

Officers had stopped a Ford Focus on Thoroughgood Road at about 2.20pm after seeing the occupants acting suspiciously.

Again Alexander ran off but was pursued and arrested.

A search was carried out on a nearby residence where officers unearthed £1,700 in cash and a quantity of cannabis.

Meanwhile, the results from the discarded wraps from his first arrest came in, revealing they contained heroin and crack cocaine.

Alexander, unemployed, was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, two counts of possession of cannabis and one count of possession of criminal property relating to the money seized.

He admitted all counts at hearings on December 5 and January 3 and was sentenced on Friday January 13 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Alexander was given three years for each of the possession with intent to supply charges, to run concurrently, three months for possession of criminal property, to run consecutively, and one month each for the possession of cannabis, to run concurrently.

The judge also ordered the drugs to be destroyed and the cash to be seized.

District commander Chief Inspector Russ Cole said: “Alexander had travelled from Luton to ply his disgusting trade in Clacton and tried to evade arrest twice.

“However he has now started the new year behind bars, as a result of the combined efforts of officers responsible for policing Clacton.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to other dealers considering travelling to Essex that we will not tolerate their criminal activity.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing is asked to ring 101, to report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online or to contact Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Part of A12 to be renamed A47 ahead of improvement works

30 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Traffic on the A12 at Farnham - part of the road north is to be renamed the A47.

One of Suffolk’s three most important roads is set to get shorter.

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 12-hour stand-off

15:48 Adam Howlett and Emily Townsend
The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Brawl over alleged queue-jumping at Bury St Edmunds taxi rank costs two men dear

6 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A drunken taxi rank brawl has proved costly for two men who must now pay a total of £1,700 between them in court fines and costs.

Hundreds sign petition calling for urgent improvements to ‘road of death’ A1307

16 minutes ago Matt Reason
Attendees at the first A1307 Strategy Board

More than 1,000 petitioners have joined calls for urgent improvements to a key route in and out of Suffolk, labelling the A1307 the “road of death”.

Birch Farm Nursery launches appeal against ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report

59 minutes ago Jason Noble
Birch Farm Complex Day Care Nursery

A nursery in Hintlesham is appealing its latest Ofsted report after it’ received an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Ipswich benefit cheat admits falsely claiming more than £7,000

16:13
Benefit cheat fined

A 31-year-old Ipswich woman has been fined after admitting she falsely claimed more than £7,000 in benefits.

Essex grandmother gives evidence in rape trial of granddaughter

15:46 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court.

The Harwich grandmother of a woman who claims she was raped by a man while she was in bed with her has told a court she hid under her bedcovers when she saw a man in her bedroom.

