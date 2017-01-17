Drug dealer jailed after being caught by police in Clacton twice in three weeks

Shelton Alexander, 23, of Nelson Road, Tower Hamlets, has been jailed for more than three years Archant

A drug dealer who was arrested in Clacton twice in less than three weeks has been jailed for more than three years.

Shelton Alexander, 23, of Nelson Walk, Tower Hamlets, was first arrested on July 12 last year after two police community support officers spotted a group gathered around him at around 3.15pm in Old Road, Clacton, and suspected he was drug dealing.

When he caught sight of the PCSOs he ran off but was found in a alleyway behind a parade of shops.

Alexander had a small amount of cannabis in his pocket but when police carried out a search of the surrounding area they discovered 26 discarded wraps.

He was released on bail while the wraps were tested but was caught in the act again on July 29 by Operation Raptor officers out on patrol.

Officers had stopped a Ford Focus on Thoroughgood Road at about 2.20pm after seeing the occupants acting suspiciously.

Again Alexander ran off but was pursued and arrested.

A search was carried out on a nearby residence where officers unearthed £1,700 in cash and a quantity of cannabis.

Meanwhile, the results from the discarded wraps from his first arrest came in, revealing they contained heroin and crack cocaine.

Alexander, unemployed, was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, two counts of possession of cannabis and one count of possession of criminal property relating to the money seized.

He admitted all counts at hearings on December 5 and January 3 and was sentenced on Friday January 13 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Alexander was given three years for each of the possession with intent to supply charges, to run concurrently, three months for possession of criminal property, to run consecutively, and one month each for the possession of cannabis, to run concurrently.

The judge also ordered the drugs to be destroyed and the cash to be seized.

District commander Chief Inspector Russ Cole said: “Alexander had travelled from Luton to ply his disgusting trade in Clacton and tried to evade arrest twice.

“However he has now started the new year behind bars, as a result of the combined efforts of officers responsible for policing Clacton.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to other dealers considering travelling to Essex that we will not tolerate their criminal activity.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing is asked to ring 101, to report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online or to contact Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.