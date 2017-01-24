Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

A van driver caught using a mobile phone on the A12 while more than four times the drug-driving limit has been accused of showing “a complete disregard for the law”.

Daniel Hall’s conviction is highlighted as part of the EADT’s joint campaign with BBC Radio Suffolk to crack down on drivers using their mobiles.

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich heard Daniel Hall already had two previous convictions for drink-driving before he was stopped by a police officer at Farnham, near Saxmundham.

At the time 37-year-old Hall was more than four times the limit for having a metabolite of cocaine in his system.

After Hall was disqualified from driving for three years Inspector David Giles, of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit, said: “I hope Suffolk’s roads will be safer over the next 36 months without him.

“It is frustrating when drivers, particularly those who may be on the roads more than others and can see the damage it does, still continue to use their phones.

“To be that far over the drug-driving limit is significant. There is a massive danger when motorists use drugs.

“It shows a complete disregard for the law. He has obviously had previous opportunities to learn his lesson and has not done that.

“We will continue to target drivers who are on their mobile phones as well as drug-drivers.”

Sentencing Hall, District Judge Jackson said: “Your driving record for being under the influence of substances is pretty bad. You have two previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol and the last time you were disqualified for 36 months.”

The court was told Hall’s job could be in jeopardy due to his latest ban.

Hall was spotted using his mobile in poor weather conditions while driving a Vauxhall Combo van on November 7.

After Hall was pulled over a roadside drug swab showed a positive reading.

A subsequent test confirmed he had 220 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mcgs.

Stuart MacDonald, representing Hall, said his client had taken the matter seriously.

Hall, of Victor Close, Hornchurch, Kent, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and using a handheld mobile phone while driving.

In addition Hall’s driving ban, he must pay a £500 fine, £85 costs, and £50 to the victims’ fund.