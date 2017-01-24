Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

17:26 24 January 2017

Drug-driver banned

Drug-driver banned

Archant

A van driver caught using a mobile phone on the A12 while more than four times the drug-driving limit has been accused of showing “a complete disregard for the law”.

Daniel Hall’s conviction is highlighted as part of the EADT’s joint campaign with BBC Radio Suffolk to crack down on drivers using their mobiles.

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich heard Daniel Hall already had two previous convictions for drink-driving before he was stopped by a police officer at Farnham, near Saxmundham.

At the time 37-year-old Hall was more than four times the limit for having a metabolite of cocaine in his system.

After Hall was disqualified from driving for three years Inspector David Giles, of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit, said: “I hope Suffolk’s roads will be safer over the next 36 months without him.

“It is frustrating when drivers, particularly those who may be on the roads more than others and can see the damage it does, still continue to use their phones.

“To be that far over the drug-driving limit is significant. There is a massive danger when motorists use drugs.

“It shows a complete disregard for the law. He has obviously had previous opportunities to learn his lesson and has not done that.

“We will continue to target drivers who are on their mobile phones as well as drug-drivers.”

Sentencing Hall, District Judge Jackson said: “Your driving record for being under the influence of substances is pretty bad. You have two previous convictions for driving with excess alcohol and the last time you were disqualified for 36 months.”

The court was told Hall’s job could be in jeopardy due to his latest ban.

Hall was spotted using his mobile in poor weather conditions while driving a Vauxhall Combo van on November 7.

After Hall was pulled over a roadside drug swab showed a positive reading.

A subsequent test confirmed he had 220 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mcgs.

Stuart MacDonald, representing Hall, said his client had taken the matter seriously.

Hall, of Victor Close, Hornchurch, Kent, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and using a handheld mobile phone while driving.

In addition Hall’s driving ban, he must pay a £500 fine, £85 costs, and £50 to the victims’ fund.

Keywords: South East Suffolk Magistrates Court

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

17:26 Colin Adwent
Drug-driver banned

A van driver caught using a mobile phone on the A12 while more than four times the drug-driving limit has been accused of showing “a complete disregard for the law”.

Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in lottery scratch cards and claimed winnings is spared jail

20 minutes ago Michael Steward
Chelmsford Crown Court

A Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in National Lottery scratch cards from the garage where she worked and claimed the winnings has been spared prison.

Curtain up on Harwich cinema restoration after £700,000 windfall

49 minutes ago Tom Potter
The original facade of the Electric Palace cinema at Harwich.

One of the UK’s oldest purpose-built cinemas is set to receive a new lease of life thanks to a £700,000 grant.

Man evicted from James Paget University Hospital bed says he wanted to leave

52 minutes ago Sam Russell
Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from his hospital bed by court order said he did not want to stay and had made efforts to leave.

Greater Anglia gets passenger approval

54 minutes ago Paul GEater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles.

Passengers believe that Greater Anglia’s rail services improved in most areas during 2016 according to a new survey by official watchdog Passenger Focus.

Disabled man’s mobility scooter stolen from outside home in Colchester

17:37 Tom Potter
Police are investigating the theft of a mobility scooter

The theft of a mobility scooter from outside the home of a disabled Colchester man has been condemned as “callous” by police.

SPS calls on EDF to change Sizewell C plans to ‘avert environmental desecration’

17:20 Richard Cornwell
A computer generated image of how Sizewell C will look

A leading heritage charity says the current proposals for the Sizewell C nuclear power station “threaten environmental damage on an unprecedented scale” in east Suffolk.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy wants to ‘win stuff’ and test himself before he retires

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24