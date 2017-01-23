Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Duck meat specialist Gressingham Foods opens new £5m distribution centre at Redgrave as sales of its products soar

17:01 23 January 2017

Company chairman and founder Maurice Buchanan cuts the ribbon as Debach-based Gressingham Foods opens a new �5m distribution centre at its site in Redgrave, To the left are his sons, William and Geoff Buchanan, both managing directors of the company, and to the right is wife, Miriam, founder.

Company chairman and founder Maurice Buchanan cuts the ribbon as Debach-based Gressingham Foods opens a new �5m distribution centre at its site in Redgrave, To the left are his sons, William and Geoff Buchanan, both managing directors of the company, and to the right is wife, Miriam, founder.

Archant

A major Suffolk food company has opened a new £5m distribution centre at its site in Redgrave as sales of its duck products soar.

Comment
Debach-based Gressingham Foods has opened a new �5m distribution centre at its site in Redgrave,Debach-based Gressingham Foods has opened a new �5m distribution centre at its site in Redgrave,

Family-run firm Gressingham Foods, based at Debach, near Woodbridge, specialises in duck, but has expanded into geese and other poultry and speciality meats.

The new facility near Diss means that Gressingham can store the majority of products and packaging on site rather than using external storage facilities.

The benefits of the new facility include a reduction in flow of traffic on and off site, noise reduction and the shrinking of their carbon footprint.

The new 53,600sq ft building, the equivalent of four Olympic-sized swimming pools, contains a high efficiency refrigeration plant with multi-temperature chamber design.

It also has roof-mounted solar panels to generate electricity for the building. One of the biggest benefits of the distribution centre will be the reduction of HGV vehicles on the roads, meaning less wear and tear, traffic and risk of accidents on the local roads.

It has reduced the weekly movements of trucks by 75 loads across seven days.

Sales of Gressingham Duck, a unique cross-breed of wild Mallard and Pekin grown on Red Tractor approved farms across East Anglia, are up 15% over the last 52 weeks with more than 4.7m shoppers buying duck in the year.

The company employs 550 people, rising to 900 over the Christmas production period, across Suffolk and Norfolk, of which 350 are based at our Redgrave site.

Managing director William Buchanan said: “With the growing popularity of duck the new distribution centre is a key investment, securing the future of the site at Redgrave with the opportunity to expand production of ducks and other poultry in the future.”

His father, Maurice Buchanan, founder and chairman of the firm, officially opened the distribution centre earlier this month, in the company of wife and fellow founder Miriam and their two sons, William and Geoff, who manage the company.

The firm was founded in 1971, and has become the principal supplier of duck to the UK retail sector.

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: Wife of Chris Naya from Manningtree makes plea for help to find his attackers

17:38 Will Lodge
Jess Naya, at the bridge in Central Park, Chelmsford, near where her husband Chris was attacked. Photo: Will Lodge/Archant

The wife of a dad-of-five who has been left with severe injuries after a late-night assault has made a heartfelt plea for witnesses to come forward.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

39 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

The director of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video has praised the Suffolk community for helping during the filming.

Hidden Harms mental health conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich

45 minutes ago Matt Stott
The 2017 Hidden Harms conference at the University of Suffolk. Pictured: Dr Emma Bond, University of Suffolk. Pic: Gregg Brown.

A national conference discussing how mental health issues affect young people and what support should be provided took place at the University of Suffolk today.

Inquest opens into death of man who died at a home in Bury St Edmunds

17:47 Emily Townsend
Police at the scene of an incident in Samuel Street Walk

A production manager who moved to Suffolk from Northumberland died after suffering a head injury, an inquest has heard.

Crewman injured in fatal container ship explosion at Felixstowe port is recovering well in hospital

17:35 Andrew Hirst
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman who suffered severe burns in an explosion on board a container ship, which killed one of his colleagues, is reported to be making good progress in hospital.

Tributes paid to former Ipswich barrow boy, milkman and Royal Engineer Fred Hart, 81

17:03 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to ‘kind, funny and caring’ Fred Hart from Ipswich who has died aged 81

Tributes have been paid to ‘kind, funny and caring’ Fred Hart from Ipswich who has died at the age of 81.

Lowestoft man Carl Bell died from smoke inhalation after fire broke out in his flat, inquest told

16:59 Emily Townsend
The scene after the flat fire in Roman Road, Lowestoft. Photo: George Ryan

A bricklayer who lost his life in a flat fire in Lowestoft may have gone back inside his burning home, an inquest has heard.

Most read

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris

Video: Can you identify all the Suffolk landmarks in Ed Sheeran’s new Castle on the Hill video?

The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich,

Exclusive: Brightest and best migrants will continue to come to East Anglia, says Prime Minister

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24