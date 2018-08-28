Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Apprentices and graduates will receive a special visit next week – from royal couple the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will meet new apprentices from Coach Core Essex and hear from graduates at Basildon sporting village on Tuesday, October 30.

The initiative was set up by the Royal Foundation in 2012 – aiming to harness the power of sport and inspire young people to become the next generation of sports coaches.

The apprenticeship scheme has been running for nearly three years – engaging a diverse local community with sport and building strong partnerships with local organisations year after year.

The Duke and Duchess will meet apprentices working with two partner organisations, Sport for Confidence and South Essex Gymnastics, who have been involved since Coach Core Essex was first established.

They have gone on to employ numerous apprentices.

Around 30 graduates of the programme and a handful of young budding apprentices will get to meet the Duke and Duchess, before the royal pair will join in the coaching sessions – including tennis and indoor athletics.

The scheme operates in 10 cities across the country and is looking to expand even further in the future.