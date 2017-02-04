Partly Cloudy

E-billing would save Braintree District Council £23k

04 February, 2017 - 21:32
Cllr David Bebb

A council is urging residents and businesses to sign up for e-billing – saying the move could save thousands of pounds of tax payers’ money.

Braintree District Council estimates it could save up to £23,000 if everyone signed up to get their bills online through its recently-upgraded council tax portal.

The move will also save paper, helping to protect the environment, with an estimated hundreds of pounds already saved by the introduction of paperless meetings at the authority.

Before the upgrade only 3,000 residents and businesses used electronic billing.

David Bebb, councillor for finance and performance, said: “This e-billing portal, Open Access, is one of the ways Braintree District Council is working to reduce costs while improving services to residents and businesses.

“All local authorities will have to be self-sufficient as of 2019 when central government funding comes to an end. It means the council has to find efficiency savings such as this.

“This way of billing is much faster and secure and means you can view your bills when and where you like, without having to wait for the post to arrive. So save time and go online.”

Sign up for e-billing by February 22 to receive your council tax or business rate bill for 2017/18 electronically.

