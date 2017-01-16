E-fit issued after attempted break-in in Braintree
11:01 16 January 2017
Archant
Police have issued an e-fit following an attempted burglary.
Two men tried to break into an address in Willingale Road, Braintree, at around 10am on October 28 last year.
The e-fit was released today.
An attempt was made to jemmy open a kitchen window, but the pair were disturbed and ran off before they could get in.
Officers want to identify the man in the e-fit.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man pictured, should call Pc David Smith at Braintree Police Station on 101.