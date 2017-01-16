Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

E-fit issued after attempted break-in in Braintree

11:01 16 January 2017

E-fit issued after attempted burglary in Willingale Road, Braintree. Image: Essex Police

E-fit issued after attempted burglary in Willingale Road, Braintree. Image: Essex Police

Archant

Police have issued an e-fit following an attempted burglary.

Comment

Two men tried to break into an address in Willingale Road, Braintree, at around 10am on October 28 last year.

The e-fit was released today.

An attempt was made to jemmy open a kitchen window, but the pair were disturbed and ran off before they could get in.

Officers want to identify the man in the e-fit.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man pictured, should call Pc David Smith at Braintree Police Station on 101.

House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

10:22 Gemma Mitchell
Scene of house fire in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea. Picture by: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service.

A family have been left homeless after a fire “completely destroyed” their house in the early hours of this morning.

‘I ran for my life from man I believe was Tattingstone Suitcase murderer’

10:00 Colin Adwent
Detectives look at the body of Bernard Oliver, whose body was found in a field at Tattingstone

A Suffolk man is convinced he had a chilling encounter with the Tattingstone suitcase murderer just two days before Bernard Oliver’s dismembered body was found 50 years ago today.

Inquests open into deaths of Suffolk men Stuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote killed in Tunisian beach massacre

9 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Sousse victims Stuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote

Two Suffolk men were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Tunisian beach in 2015 – inquests into their deaths are due to open today.

E-fit issued after attempted break-in in Braintree

31 minutes ago
E-fit issued after attempted burglary in Willingale Road, Braintree. Image: Essex Police

Police have issued an e-fit following an attempted burglary.

Man battling drink and drug demons abused people in Ipswich Subway concession

32 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

A man battling alcohol and drug demons has admitted abusing people in Polish and Russian at an Ipswich Subway concession.

Where are some of the cheapest places to buy fuel today?

10:04 Edmund Crosthwaite
Morrisons Petrol Station in Sproughton. Stock image

Motoring is an expensive business, even if you only use you car for a short journey to and from work each day.

Three possible routes for the northern bypass around Ipswich have been revealed - see here

09:27 Paul Geater
Where will the Northern Bypass go?

Today the potential routes for the northern bypass - taking traffic away from Ipswich town centre - have been revealed but it could take at least 15 years for any work on a new road to start.

Most read

‘Drastic accident’ could not have been foretold – community stunned after man dies in Thorpeness cliff collapse

The scene on the beach at Thorpeness, where a cliff collapsed at high tide, resulting in the death of a man

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

Scene of house fire in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea. Picture by: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service.

Ipswich driver responsible for death of Mike Ashton in road crash is spared jail

Bradley Soden leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court

Three possible routes for the northern bypass around Ipswich have been revealed - see here

Where will the Northern Bypass go?

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Monday verdict: First big step towards ending the apathy at Ipswich Town

Tom Lawrence, team-mates and fans in the North Stand celebrate the loanee's second goal of the game against Blackburn. Photo: James Ager

Video: 11 reasons to be cheerful in Suffolk on Blue Monday

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is the perfect film to lift your spirits in January. Picture: Dale Robinette

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

Panel for Ashtons Legal care homes seminar
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24