Glow Walk to return to Felixstowe seafront

A previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

There will be tricks and treats aplenty when a popular Hallowe’en Glow Walk returns to one of the regin’s most popular seafronts.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) holds the spooky two-mile magical and mysterious adventure along Felixstowe seafront every year to raise money for its vital services for young people.

The seafront is set to come alive again for this year’s event on Saturday, October 27, which starts from 4.30pm and begins and finishes at Felixstowe Leisure Centre, in Undercliff Road West.

Louisa Smart, EACH Suffolk community fundraising assistant, said: “This is obviously a very popular event in the community as we’re bringing it to Felixstowe for the fourth time this year.

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s costumes.

“All money raised will go towards the care of children and young people with life-threatening conditions and support of their families.”

As well as plenty of activities for all, there will be prizes for the best-dressed boy and girl.

Tickets cost just £7 for children aged three to 11 - a price that includes a special head bopper - and £2 for anyone aged 12 or over.

Infants go free.

EACH currently provides care and support to 258 children, young people and family members from The Treehouse, its hospice in Ipswich that is a lifeline at an unimaginably difficult time.

Its services include specialist nursing care, symptom management support, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies and counselling, all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family.

However it relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income and each year needs to raise more than £6million from fundraising and £4million from its shops.

For more information on the Glow Walk and to book your place, visit www.each.org.uk