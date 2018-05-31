Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Glow Walk to return to Felixstowe seafront

PUBLISHED: 16:33 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 22 August 2018

A previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

A previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

There will be tricks and treats aplenty when a popular Hallowe’en Glow Walk returns to one of the regin’s most popular seafronts.

A previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSONA previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) holds the spooky two-mile magical and mysterious adventure along Felixstowe seafront every year to raise money for its vital services for young people.

The seafront is set to come alive again for this year’s event on Saturday, October 27, which starts from 4.30pm and begins and finishes at Felixstowe Leisure Centre, in Undercliff Road West.

Louisa Smart, EACH Suffolk community fundraising assistant, said: “This is obviously a very popular event in the community as we’re bringing it to Felixstowe for the fourth time this year.

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s costumes.

A previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSONA previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

“All money raised will go towards the care of children and young people with life-threatening conditions and support of their families.”

As well as plenty of activities for all, there will be prizes for the best-dressed boy and girl.

Tickets cost just £7 for children aged three to 11 - a price that includes a special head bopper - and £2 for anyone aged 12 or over.

Infants go free.

A previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSONA previous EACH Halloween Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

EACH currently provides care and support to 258 children, young people and family members from The Treehouse, its hospice in Ipswich that is a lifeline at an unimaginably difficult time.

Its services include specialist nursing care, symptom management support, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies and counselling, all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family.

However it relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income and each year needs to raise more than £6million from fundraising and £4million from its shops.

For more information on the Glow Walk and to book your place, visit www.each.org.uk

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24