Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Will the rain hold off for firework night?

PUBLISHED: 12:29 02 November 2018

Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

Weather experts say tonight is likely to be the best time to see fireworks with clear skies expected this evening.

While temperatures are expected to be low tonight, there is the potential for clouds and windy conditions over the weekend which could make it difficult to see the explosions.

There is a full list of all the organised fireworks celebrations in East Anglia here.

A Weatherquest spokesman said: “As the sun sets, temperatures are going to drop very quickly to around 2 or 3C, but we are forecasting clear skies and low wind speeds.

“Both days over the weekend in Suffolk and north Essex it is looking dry, with sunny spells and milder temperatures around 12 to 14C.

“Saturday will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour which may bring patchy cloud cover.

“Sunday with be a bit calmer, with an oncoming cold front from the west stalling over the Midlands, keeping Suffolk mostly dry.”

He added: “If you are heading to a fireworks display, tonight will likely be the best night for visibility. People should be ready for the sudden temperature drop however, as it will be getting close to freezing on Friday evening.”

Today in Suffolk will be dry with long spells of sunshine and just small amounts of patchy cloud.

A light west to northwesterly breeze, with temperatures peaking at 9C to 11C.

A ridge will bring largely dry and sunny conditions to many parts of the UK today after a cold start this morning.

A few showers will land in the north and west of England and Scotland, but these should ease towards this evening.

Topic Tags:

Suffolk libraries tackling period poverty by offering free sanitary products

28 minutes ago
Suffolk Library Service is giving free sanitary products to the women and girls who need them most Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pride and Periods scheme launched by Suffolk Libraries.

Lowestoft racket sports ace has the golden touch at world championships

30 minutes ago Thomas Chapman
Racket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy Wilson

A young racket sports player saw off some of the globe’s best talents to claim gold at his first ever world championships.

Will the rain hold off for firework night?

32 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Weather experts say tonight is likely to be the best time to see fireworks with clear skies expected this evening.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

40 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A doctor who was suspended for six months after he falsely advised a family court about a parent’s history of drug abuse has said it was “the worst mistake” of his career.

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

11:31 Adam Howlett
Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by an unmarked police car and an ambulance on the A14 at Rougham, an inquest has heard.

Number of ambulance safety incidents almost doubles - but trust praises staff reporting

11:30 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The number of safety incidents reported at the region’s ambulance trust nearly doubled in the space of a year.

Rabbits, pigs and poultry find new homes after smallholder prosecuted

11:30 Tom Potter
A white doe and her young, called called Snow White and the seven dwarves, have moved to the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Almost 100 animals have been adopted or are set to find new homes after leaving a chaotic Suffolk smallholding.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24