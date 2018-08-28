Will the rain hold off for firework night?

Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

Weather experts say tonight is likely to be the best time to see fireworks with clear skies expected this evening.

While temperatures are expected to be low tonight, there is the potential for clouds and windy conditions over the weekend which could make it difficult to see the explosions.

There is a full list of all the organised fireworks celebrations in East Anglia here.

A Weatherquest spokesman said: “As the sun sets, temperatures are going to drop very quickly to around 2 or 3C, but we are forecasting clear skies and low wind speeds.

“Both days over the weekend in Suffolk and north Essex it is looking dry, with sunny spells and milder temperatures around 12 to 14C.

“Saturday will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour which may bring patchy cloud cover.

“Sunday with be a bit calmer, with an oncoming cold front from the west stalling over the Midlands, keeping Suffolk mostly dry.”

He added: “If you are heading to a fireworks display, tonight will likely be the best night for visibility. People should be ready for the sudden temperature drop however, as it will be getting close to freezing on Friday evening.”

Today in Suffolk will be dry with long spells of sunshine and just small amounts of patchy cloud.

A light west to northwesterly breeze, with temperatures peaking at 9C to 11C.

A ridge will bring largely dry and sunny conditions to many parts of the UK today after a cold start this morning.

A few showers will land in the north and west of England and Scotland, but these should ease towards this evening.