Temperatures set to plummet as first cold snap of the year hits Suffolk

A walker struggles against the elements as the cold snap closes in Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A cold snap is set to hit Suffolk this weekend with temperatures to plummet into the low single figures.

Following a warm start to October, more typical, cooler weather will take hold over the weekend and into the start of next week.

Adam Dury, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “The weather today will see a band of cloud and rain cross Suffolk through the late morning.

“It will be quite a sunny afternoon with a moderate breeze with highs of 9C but temperatures will cool quickly as the day goes on.

“Saturday will be showery, mostly around the east of Suffolk. Those showers will travel towards West Suffolk and Essex as the weekend goes on.

“Temperature could be as low as 5C on Saturday with Sunday looking a little warmer with highs of 10C.”

A longer outlook on next week shows slightly warmer temperatures with some heavy showers on Tuesday.