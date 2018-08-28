Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Temperatures set to plummet as first cold snap of the year hits Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:25 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:44 26 October 2018

A walker struggles against the elements as the cold snap closes in Picture: Ian Burt

A walker struggles against the elements as the cold snap closes in Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

A cold snap is set to hit Suffolk this weekend with temperatures to plummet into the low single figures.

Following a warm start to October, more typical, cooler weather will take hold over the weekend and into the start of next week.

Adam Dury, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “The weather today will see a band of cloud and rain cross Suffolk through the late morning.

“It will be quite a sunny afternoon with a moderate breeze with highs of 9C but temperatures will cool quickly as the day goes on.

“Saturday will be showery, mostly around the east of Suffolk. Those showers will travel towards West Suffolk and Essex as the weekend goes on.

“Temperature could be as low as 5C on Saturday with Sunday looking a little warmer with highs of 10C.”

A longer outlook on next week shows slightly warmer temperatures with some heavy showers on Tuesday.

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

32 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

10 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

40 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

