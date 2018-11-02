Defibrillator installed at Stanway Mcdonalds following refurbishment

newsroom@archant.co.uk 02 November, 2018 - 18:14

Jeremy Hagon from the Stanway Action Team, Craig Newnes franchisee of McDonalds Colchester and Martin Ford of Colchester Community First Responders stood next to the life saving machine. Picture: JEREMY HAGON JEREMY HAGON

A defibrillator has been installed at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Essex following a £2 million refurbishment.

The life-saving equipment’s installation in Tollgate Retail Park in Stanway has been made possible due to a partnership with the Colchester Community First Responders and funding from McDonald’s franchisee Craig Newes.

The project is also being supported by the Stanway ward councillors.

The device will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and its installation has been praised by residents.

Colchester First Responder, Martin Ford, said: “It’s great to see a local business supporting our campaign to increase defibrillators around Colchester.

“The whole Tollgate Retail Park is now within 90 seconds of a public access defibrillator. By the end of this year, CCFR’s will have deployed 17 devices across the Borough.”