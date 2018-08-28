Evening glow walk set to return to popular seafront

A previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

There will be tricks and treats aplenty when the Halloween Glow Walk run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) returns to Felixstowe.

EACH’s annual family spooktacular is a two-mile (3.2km) long adventure of magic and mystery, and this year takes place from 4.30pm on Saturday, October 27.

It will start and finish at Felixstowe Leisure Centre, with the sea front once again coming alive in between.

As well as plenty of activities for all, there will be prizes for the best-dressed boy and girl. Tickets cost £7 for children aged three to 11, a price that includes a special head bopper, and £2 for anyone aged 12 or over. Infants go free.

Louisa Smart, EACH Suffolk community fundraising assistant, said: “This is obviously a very popular event in the community as we’re bringing it to Felixstowe for the fourth time this year. We can’t wait to see everyone’s costumes.

EACH currently provides care and support to 258 children, young people and family members from The Treehouse, its hospice in Ipswich.

For more information on the Glow Walk and to book your place, visit www.each.org.uk