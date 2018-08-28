Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Evening glow walk set to return to popular seafront

PUBLISHED: 12:30 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 26 October 2018

A previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

A previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

There will be tricks and treats aplenty when the Halloween Glow Walk run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) returns to Felixstowe.

A previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSONA previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

EACH’s annual family spooktacular is a two-mile (3.2km) long adventure of magic and mystery, and this year takes place from 4.30pm on Saturday, October 27.

It will start and finish at Felixstowe Leisure Centre, with the sea front once again coming alive in between.

As well as plenty of activities for all, there will be prizes for the best-dressed boy and girl. Tickets cost £7 for children aged three to 11, a price that includes a special head bopper, and £2 for anyone aged 12 or over. Infants go free.

Louisa Smart, EACH Suffolk community fundraising assistant, said: “This is obviously a very popular event in the community as we’re bringing it to Felixstowe for the fourth time this year. We can’t wait to see everyone’s costumes.

A previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSONA previous East Anglia's Children's Hospices Glow Walk in Felixstowe. Picture: SU ANDERSON

EACH currently provides care and support to 258 children, young people and family members from The Treehouse, its hospice in Ipswich.

For more information on the Glow Walk and to book your place, visit www.each.org.uk

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

30 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

8 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

39 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24