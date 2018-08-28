New stores set for former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich

Plans to redevelop the former Dairy Crest site in Boss Hall, Ipswich have been announced Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Major plans to transform an empty former dairy plant in Ipswich into a new retail, leisure and commercial site have been revealed by developers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to redevelop the former Dairy Crest site in Boss Hall, Ipswich have been announced Picture: RACHEL EDGE Plans to redevelop the former Dairy Crest site in Boss Hall, Ipswich have been announced Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The East of England Co-op has formally submitted a planning application to Ipswich Borough Council to knock down the remaining buildings of the former Dairy Crest factory, and create a mixed use of commercial, retail and leisure.

While it is not yet clear whether any firms have expressed an interest, it is understood the site will create jobs and provide further regeneration to the area.

Nick Denny, joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, said: “We’re excited to be sharing our plans for the redevelopment of our former dairy at Boss Hall.

“Our proposal for a mixed use site would provide both retail and leisure facilities for local residents, as well as business units, resulting in increased job opportunities.

Nick Denny, Co-op chief executive said the development would create jobs and regenerate the area Picture: GREGG BROWN Nick Denny, Co-op chief executive said the development would create jobs and regenerate the area Picture: GREGG BROWN

“Following early consultations, we are hopeful for a positive outcome to our application so that we can move forward with regenerating this area of Ipswich.”

New road access off Sproughton Road will also be created as part of the proposals.

It is understood the site could operate in a similar manner to the Co-op’s Rosehill park, which has combined a gym with food retail and other stores, with Co-op chiefs confirming a gym is one of the proposed buildings.

Its retail statement added: “The proposals will provide economic benefits by providing new employment floorspace that will generate additional jobs for the local area and provide daytime spending, supporting the retail and leisure facilities.”

The dairy closed in 2012, with the main building being demolished in 2013. The remaining buildings have not been used since 2014. The Co-op has occupied the site since 1932.

The Co-op said that a review of its operations could mean that its distribution buildings already in Boss Hall Road are vacated by 2020.

The plans represent another step towards regenerating the area, following work starting on the nearby former Sugar Beet site, which is being developed by the borough council for a host of business units.

A planning application has also been submitted to create a new services at the exit of the A14 with Sproughton Road by Euro Garages Ltd, while proposals for an Aldi store off Europa Way were approved in 2017.

The Co-op has also embarked on a regeneration programme of redundant Ipswich sites in recent years, which has included expanding its Rosehill Retail Park site in Felixstowe Road, and involvement in transforming its former department store in Carr Street into a new free school.