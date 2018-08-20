Live

GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Hundreds of pupils across Suffolk are finding out their long-awaited GCSE results this morning.

We will be bringing you the latest news, pictures and video as the east Suffolk and Ipswich results roll in.

• This live feed will keep you updated with results, student stories and more.

Confused about the new grading system? Watch our explainer video and read our ultimate GCSE Results Day guide.

Alde Valley Academy

At Alde Valley Academy in Leiston, 71% of students achieved a Grade 4 or better and 38% achieved a Grade 5 or above in English and maths.

Principal Dan Mayhew said: “These outstanding results mark another significant year for Alde Valley Academy, building on our record-breaking GCSE results in 2017.

“We plan to continue this success and look forward to welcoming our returning students back to school in September, as well as our new Year 7 cohort. Thanks to the hard work of the students and everyone at the school as well as the wider Bright Tribe Trust and parents who have helped make this fantastic achievement possible.”

Jake Smith (left) and Morgan Manley from Debenham High School with their outstanding results Picture: DEBENHAM HIGH SCHOOL Jake Smith (left) and Morgan Manley from Debenham High School with their outstanding results Picture: DEBENHAM HIGH SCHOOL

Debenham High School

Felixstowe Academy student David Mazur opens his results with Finn Shepherd Picture: FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY Felixstowe Academy student David Mazur opens his results with Finn Shepherd Picture: FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

This year 88% of students at Debenham High achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths, down 1% on last year’s figure. However there was an 8% increase in the number of students achieving a Grade 5 or above in the same subjects – at 76%. The year group was 133 students.

Headteacher Julia Upton said: “In a year of more GCSE changes, with increased rigour and greater emphasis on linear, examination assessment we are delighted with the students’ results. Students have excelled in these new courses, proving that they can work to the highest academic standards.

“This year is of course the second of a number where comparisons to previous years are impossible due to new GCSE courses and new grading. However, when we consider student progress this looks to be another excellent year, with the students, at all levels, making remarkable progress from their starting points.

“The hard work and dedication of students’ teachers, in adapting to and understanding the rigour of these new GCSEs, is to be commended. When changes like these take place staff are under considerable pressure to learn the demands of the new courses and ensure that they convey this clearly and confidently to students. I am lucky to have a very dedicated team of staff who have all worked hard to this end.”

One pupil at the school, Jake Phillips, was one of just 200 students in the country who achieved a clean sweep of the new gold standard, Grade 9 – with 10 Grade 9s, 1 Grade A* and 1 Grade A. Jake is also a county Badminton player, and has a full scholarship to attend Woodbridge School to study for his A Levels.

Farlingaye High School

Students at Farlingaye High made improvements to several of last year’s figures, despite the curriculum change, with 74.5% of 294 pupils achieving a Grade 4 or better in English and maths.

Headteacher Andy Sievewright said “I’m very pleased with the performance of our students. It has been a challenging period for all students and staff, and they have worked hard to get to grips with the new GCSE syllabuses.

“The great majority of students have done very well, achieving the grades that they need to allow them to take the next the next steps in their education. They fully deserve their successes.”

Daisy Evans, who achieved six grade 9s; two grade 8s; one A* and one grade 6, said: “I am so pleased with my results. They come from working really hard last year. I did well in everything that relates to my studies next year, so I feel really well set up for Sixth Form.”

Felixstowe Academy

Felixstowe Academy said they were celebrating results which matched their best ever recorded. 55% of students got a Grade 4 or higher for English and maths.

Headteacher Anthony Williams said: “We are extremely pleased with our improved headline figures for Basics in Maths and

English and that 88% of subjects have improved their 4+ attainment grade.

“This was achieved through the willingness of students to be fully committed and engaged in; lessons, revision sessions and booster workshops throughout their course. This was in response to the improved quality of teaching, high expectations and support from our teaching staff.

“Similar to our A-level achievements we are delighted with the proportion of students who have achieved the very highest grades across a range of subjects. This was a very special year group, and I would like to thank them and the teaching staff for the positive outcomes this year.”

Saxmundham Free School

Headteacher David Lees said it has been “another year of fantastic progress” for the school. Out of 59 GCSE students, 63% achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Mr Lees said: “The achievement in traditional academic subjects is a reflection of our students’ hard work, the commitment of our teachers and support of our parents. We’re pleased that our students leave us as well-rounded, resilient individuals who are ready to move on to their next step in education.”

Stowmarket High School

Headteacher Dave Lee-Allan said the school was “delighted” with this year’s results. There has been a definite leap in grades – with the number of students achieving a Grade 4 or above in English and maths up 12% on last year. 140 students sat the examinations.

“The GCSE results at Stowmarket High this year are everything we had hoped for this exceptional cohort of students,” Mr Lee-Allan said.

“We always knew with the right guidance and support this year group could do extremely well, and they have met our aspirational targets, so we are of course delighted for the entire community. This year group had such cohesion, energy and positivity, it really was a pleasure working with them.”

Stradbroke High School

Staff at Stradbroke High were delighted to learn that 70% of students had achieved a Grade 4 or higher in their English and maths GCSEs.

Headteacher John Axtell said: “Once again, we are are delighted that our students have been rewarded for their hard work with an excellent set of GCSE results. In the new, more rigorous, exam grading system 70% of our students achieved the benchmark of at least a grade 4 in English and mathematics, with 46% of them exceeding grade 5 in these subjects.

“A stunning 26% of our students attained at least one grade of 8 or above, equivalent to an A*.

It is especially worth mentioning Simon Capp and Lee Chilvers, whose amazing results included three grade 8s and four grade 9s each.

“I am thrilled that the efforts of all our students, the dedication of staff and the support of families has paid off in this way, enabling the students to pursue their future ambitions. We wish them all the very best as they move on very successfully from Stradbroke High School.”

Thomas Mills High School

At Thomas Mills in Framlingham, 76% of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and maths. Headteacher Philip Hurst said, “Given the various starting points, this represents exceptional progress of all students.”

Mr Hurst also praised the hard work of staff in preparing students for the demands of the new examinations. He added: “Staff have worked tirelessly to prepare resources, create practice questions and understand the new grade boundaries.”

A number of students have achieved the highest grade, Grade 9, across their subjects.

“One student has achieved ten Grade 9s. “Given the difficulty of the new examinations, this is a remarkable achievement,” Mr Hurst added.

“I congratulate all the students and wish them every continued success.”

Woodbridge School

A huge 95% of students achieved a Grade 4 or better at Woodbridge School, with a year group of 96.

Headmaster Dr Richard Robson said “This year’s results are simply wonderful! Congratulations must go to every one of our hardworking pupils for their outstanding GCSE achievements. 41% of all grades were at 9 to 8, and 59% of all grades achieved were 9 to 7 making this year our best GCSE results year ever.

“Woodbridge prides itself on providing a unique, balanced and holistic educational experience, which clearly brings out the best in every pupil when you see such outstanding academic success. We would like to thank all the dedicated staff and supportive parents. Well done to all.”