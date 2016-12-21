East Anglia cut off from capital over festive season, but what’s in it for region’s travellers?

Anyone planning to travel from East Anglia to London by train over Christmas and the New Year is facing a challenging journey with buses and tube trains adding up to an hour to the trip to Liverpool Street.

The last through train runs on Friday, and the line at Shenfield does not reopen until the early hours of January 3. That is 10 clear days with no trains.

And that is only the start of the disruption for leisure travellers from East Anglia.

There are no Sunday rail services between Ingatestone and London during the early months of 2017. And from the start of February this shutdown is extended to Saturdays as well.

Network Rail says the weekend closures will continue at least until the end of March – but Greater Anglia bosses have been warned they are likely to last until the end of May.

So what is the work all about? What will it mean for travellers from East Anglia? Will the trains be more reliable in the future?

The work is being carried out by the state-owned infrastructure company Network Rail and much of it is associated with the new Crossrail service that will be fully operational by 2019.

But Network Rail’s area director Steve Hooker said passengers from East Anglia would benefit as well.

Much of the work during the 10-day shutdown will be concentrated at Shenfield where there is the major junction for lines to Southend Victoria.

Standing on Shenfield station platform, Mr Hooker pointed out where platforms were being extended – and a new platform had been built at the station which will be the eastern terminus of the Crossrail service.

Between London and Shenfield there are four tracks, beyond that station it is a two-track main line.

It is the overhead line work at Shenfield that will be a major project for engineers during the 10-day shutdown.

Mr Hooker said: “We’ve done much of the easier work – you can replace wires on two of the lines while keeping the other two open at weekends, but when you get here there are lines crossing all the tracks and that makes it much more challenging to deal with.

“You need to close all the tracks to deal with the crossovers and install modern electrical systems.”

Standing on the platform, and with an expert to point out what to look for, it is clear that there is a considerable difference between the modern overhead wires and those that were originally put up for the electrification of the line in the late 1940s.

The wires first carried 650V DC electric power in 1949. Over the years this became 1,100V AC, 11,000V AC, and now 25,000V AC.

Mr Hooker said: “We will be able to install modern wires that are more reliable and are also much less susceptible to temperature changes and track conditions.”

The work should allow those trains which do not stop at Shenfield and other stations to travel faster and more reliably.