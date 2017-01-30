Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

30 January, 2017 - 15:35
Cereals event 2016, Chishall Grange, Cambs. Pictured: MEP David Campbell-Bannerman inBrexit debate.

Cereals event 2016, Chishall Grange, Cambs. Pictured: MEP David Campbell-Bannerman inBrexit debate.

Submitted

An Eastern region MEP said he had heard first hand about the threats to our security during a visit to Iraq as he called for vetting measures to be tightened in Britain.

Comment

David Campbell Bannerman criticised the “exaggerated” reaction to Donald Trump’s “extreme vetting” plan after he was criticised for a social media post in which he said it was reassuring to see that fast action could be taken in the US.

US President Donald Trump issued the executive order which means no visas are being issued to migrants or visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

The Euro MP for the East of England has been chairman of the Iraqi delegation from the European Parliament for two and a half years. He travelled to Iraqi Kurdistan in 2015 where he travelled to the front line in the fight against Islamic State with Peshmerga troops.

The Conservative MEP said he was told during security briefings in Kurdistan, and also from the Israelis, that the west were “mad” not to impose greater controls on their borders. “They said it was crazy because there were definitely terrorists coming through using the fact that many refugees are being let in without proper checks,” he added.

Mr Campbell-Bannerman is regularly briefed on security in the European Parliament and has met victims of so-called Islamic State.

He insisted that the Donald Trump team visa ban decision was “up to them”. But said: “There are big security issues. All they are doing is a temporary ban in order to enhance vetting procedures.”

He said that he would not argue for the same approach to a visa ban in the UK. But said there needed to be closer checks, claiming Britain was “naïve” about refugees and illegal coming in.

“I would say we have got to be vigilant. We do have a major security threat. I am hearing it from all my Middle-East contacts.”

“I think we need to do more. I would like to see more vetting in general.”

Keywords: Donald Trump Iraq Syria United Kingdom United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Corrie McKeague’s mother hopes lessons will be learned from the search for her son

26 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Experienced police officer Nicola Urquhart has spoken of her shock at how many people did not initially come forward with information that could help the search for her missing son Corrie McKeague.

Young woman knocked unconscious after falling down stairs in Bury St Edmunds

18 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews were at the scene. Stock image by Su Anderson

Paramedics treated a woman believed to be in her 20s for a head injury today after she fell down a flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds.

Quiz - Who are the ‘new signings’ at Ipswich Town?

30 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened and we have introduced a few more in our Face Swap quiz.

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

32 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Cereals event 2016, Chishall Grange, Cambs. Pictured: MEP David Campbell-Bannerman inBrexit debate.

An Eastern region MEP said he had heard first hand about the threats to our security during a visit to Iraq as he called for vetting measures to be tightened in Britain.

Woodland retreat set to feature on BBC show hosted by Monty Don

46 minutes ago Emma Brennan
Eden-Rose Coppice Trust founders Jo and Rob Brooks with Monty Don at the Ipswich woodland retreat where the episode of Big Dreams Small Spaces was filmed. Photo courtesy of Lion TV

A small Suffolk charity which supports people with terminal illnesses via its woodland retreats is to feature on a BBC TV programme this week, following a visit from celebrity gardener Monty Don.

Councils risk £481m debt over garden settlement plans across north Essex

14:26 Will Lodge
Land near Essex University's Wivenhoe campus could become a new village. Photo: Above All Images/Ian Hay

Four Essex councils could rack up £481million of debt between them as they build three new villages – totalling up to 42,000 homes.

Sheila Hancock visits St Peter’s Primary School, Coggeshall, to see literacy scheme

8 minutes ago Will Lodge
Sheila Hancock visits St Peter's Primary School, Coggeshall

Actress and author Sheila Hancock paid a visit to St Peter’s Primary School in Coggeshall last week.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Five in, more to come before deadline day? Ipswich Town’s January transfer business so far

Toumani Diagouraga made his Ipswich Town debut at Preston Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Updated: Quick-thinking neighbours helped woman who became trapped between building and car in Lavenham

Bolton Street in Lavenham. Image by Gregg Brown

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after fleeing scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

Suffolk Police attended the incident

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Good EU trade deal urged amid high Ipswich exports

A container ship

Opinion: The Fuller Flavour - New signings could boost Ipswich Town’s flagging season

Preston's Jordan Hugill is beaten to the ball by Christophe Berra

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.

Five in, more to come before deadline day? Ipswich Town’s January transfer business so far

Toumani Diagouraga made his Ipswich Town debut at Preston Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24