Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

East Anglia set for one of the mildest Christmases on record

20:39 24 December 2016

Families all gather as everyone enjoys the snowfall that happened over Christmas in Ipswich in 1970

Families all gather as everyone enjoys the snowfall that happened over Christmas in Ipswich in 1970

Archant

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, it looks like you are out of luck this year – as the region is set for one of the mildest on record.

Comment

Temperatures of 13-14C (55-57F) are expected as the nation opens its presents, brought on by warm air moving north from the west of Spain.

The warmest recorded Christmas Day was back in 1920, where the mercury topped 15C (59F) in some parts of south-west England.

But early indications show the mild weather won’t continue, with cold temperatures set to return after Boxing Day and into the New Year.

James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “It will be quite disappointing for some of us who were looking forward to a wintry Christmas Day.

“The maximum all-time highest temperature for Christmas Day in Britain was 15.6C, so we are not that far away.

“It is possible that some parts of eastern Scotland could reach just above 15C.

“In Suffolk it will be cloudy with some sunny spells and a fairly brisk wind, staying dry until after dark.

“It won’t be quite as mild on Boxing Day, but still pretty decent for this time of year.”

Although East Anglia is set for a mild Christmas Day, some parts of Britain could see very unusual weather.

“There is a cold front moving through Scotland which could bring it some snow,” said Mr Wilby. “It is a day that could see snow on one of the warmest Christmas Days we’ve had.”

After Boxing Day the weather is set to turn cold again, with temperatures returning to the average for this time of year.

“There will be risk of frost and fog,” said Mr Wilby.

“As we move into New Year’s Eve we start to see a north and north-easterly flow coming in.

“If that happens it will bring a wintry flavour to the end of the year.”

Keywords: United Kingdom Spain Scotland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

East Anglia set for one of the mildest Christmases on record

15 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Families all gather as everyone enjoys the snowfall that happened over Christmas in Ipswich in 1970

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, it looks like you are out of luck this year – as the region is set for one of the mildest on record.

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

17:22 Chris Shimwell
Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

17:23 Will Lodge Essex chief reporter
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Gallery: Framlingham go-kart racing to the Hadleigh show - your iwitness photos from May

17:18 Sam Dawes
Spring in Woolpit. Picture: Mark Hunter

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in May.

Stolen fishing rods and bikes found at Wivenhoe train station

17:16 Matt Stott
Wivenhoe railway station. Library image

Stolen items including bikes and fishing rods have been found at Wivenhoe rail station.

Have you seen missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess?

16:25 Matt Stott
Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police.

A Colchester man has been reported missing to police.

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

15:28 Matt Stott
Status Quo Regent 1998

People in Suffolk have paid tributes to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

Levels of poverty in Suffolk could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24