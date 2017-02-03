Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia urged to support World Cancer Day as figures show women more likely to suffer in future

13:28 03 February 2017

Stock health photo

Stock health photo

Archant

People in East Anglia are being encouraged to support World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 3, as figures released by Cancer Research UK show that cancer rates will climb nearly six times faster in women than in men over the next 20 years.

Comment

People in East Anglia are being encouraged to support World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 3, as figures released by Cancer Research UK show that cancer rates will climb nearly six times faster in women than in men over the next 20 years.

Cancer Research UK is calling on men, women and children to play their part by wearing a “unity band” or donating to charity.

Analysis from the charity reveals that cancer rates in the UK are projected to increase by less than one per cent for men and by three per cent for women over the next two decades.

This means that by 2035 an estimated 4.5 million women and 4.8 million men will be diagnosed with cancer.

Currently every year in the East, around 16,200 women and 17,400 men are diagnosed with cancer.

Smoking and obesity are part of the reason for the faster rising rates for women as several of the obesity-related cancer types only affect women.

Widespread smoking among women happened later than men and smoking continues to have a big effect on the number of cancer cases diagnosed each year.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for the region, said: “These new figures reveal the huge challenge we continue to face, both in the UK and worldwide.

“Research is at the heart of finding ways to reduce cancer’s burden and ensure more people survive, particularly for hard-to-treat cancers where the outlook for patients is still bleak

“So many of us know someone affected by cancer, and wearing a Unity Band on World Cancer Day on February 4th is a simple and easy way to show support.

“Whatever your motivation – to remember a loved one, celebrate people who have overcome the disease, or to rally in support of those going through treatment – World Cancer Day is a chance to get involved and help more people survive this disease.”

What are unity bands?

The charity’s World Cancer Day Unity Bands are made of two parts, knotted together, to symbolise strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces. They are available in three different colours and can be found in all Cancer Research UK stores for a suggested donation of £2 as well as online at cruk.org/worldcancerday

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Colchester drink-driving motorcyclist fractured her skull in Nayland BMW crash

11 minutes ago Colin Adwent
A police officer breathalysing a motorist during a routine check which proved negative.

A 21-year-old drink-driving motorcyclist who fractured her skull in a crash has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

East Anglia urged to support World Cancer Day

37 minutes ago Matt Reason
Stock health photo

People in East Anglia are being encouraged to support World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 3, as figures released by Cancer Research UK show that cancer rates will climb nearly six times faster in women than in men over the next 20 years.

Businesses raise concerns over rising number of rough sleepers in Bury St Edmunds

12:57 Mariam Ghaemi
A general image of a homeless man in the street.

Concerns have been raised over the growing number of rough sleepers in Bury St Edmunds.

Celebrations after Butley’s Oyster Inn gets green light for village shop and micro-brewery proposals

12:31 Andrew Hirst
The Oyster Inn at Butley, pictured shortly after plans were announced for its reopening last year, L-R Tracy and Rob Butcher,Judi Newman.

Hopes of restoring a Suffolk pub into “the heart of the community” have taken another positive stride after owners were granted permission for a village shop and micro-brewery.

See our picture of the day from Felixstowe Ferry golf course

14 minutes ago
A frosty morning at Felixstowe Ferry golf course. Picture: Tim Garrett-Moore

With a restricted view from frost, fog and an orange sunrise, it might be a bit difficult to complete 18 holes at Felixstowe ferry golf course.

Gallery: Colchester troops train with heavy weapons in Exercise Blazing Steel

25 minutes ago Will Lodge
Colchester-based paratroopers fire grenade machine guns in Brecon during Exercise Blazing Steel. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe

Colchester-based paratroopers have carried out heavy weapons training in Wales.

Ambulance service highlights ‘inappropriate’ emergency calls after man dials 999 for broken toe nail

49 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The East of England Ambulance Service received 312 hoax calls between April and December last year. Photograph: Craig Pusey.

A rat bite, a broken toe nail and a woman who wanted an escort home are just some of the latest ‘emergency’ calls received by the region’s ambulance service.

Most read

Second person in two months killed by train at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Ipswich Town have signed Welsh international midfielder Emyr Huws on loan from Cardiff City.

Portman Road third worst ground in the Championship when it comes to the price of goals

One Ipswich Town fan reads a book during the first half against Bristol City.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24