Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglian egg farmer’s fears about ‘free range’ status following bird flu order

14:55 01 February 2017

Alaistaire Brice, owns Havensfield Happy Hens.

Alaistaire Brice, owns Havensfield Happy Hens.

Archant

An East Anglian free range egg producer fears his business would face “devastation” if it loses its status due to a bird flu ban.

Comment
Havensfield Happy Hens, which have been brought indoors following the bird flu outbreak.Havensfield Happy Hens, which have been brought indoors following the bird flu outbreak.

Free range poultry producers have been ordered to keep their birds indoors following an outbreak of H5N8 which has hit Europe.

The UK government’s chief vet declared a ‘prevention zone’ in England on December 6, and ordered poultry producers to keep their birds inside, or separate them from wild birds.

Free range producers can continue to market as free range produce, provided the order does not extend beyond 12 weeks, but with the order extended to February 28, that deadline is approaching.

The UK farming union presidents are set to hold urgent discussions with MEPs and European Union (EU) decision-makers, to urge them to extend the 12-week free-range status.

Half the UK national flock is free-range, they argue, and producers face “the very real prospect” that they could go out of business.

Alaistaire Brice, owner of Havensfield Happy Hens at Hoxne, near Eye, said the impact of losing his status would be severe for his business, which employs more than 20 people and supports a further 25 jobs on family farms.

“The loss of the status would mean devastation to our business and the 15 contracted free range egg producers that we have supplying us with free range eggs. We currently produce, pack and wholesale 750,000 free range each week directly to 500 plus customers throughout south east England,” he said.

“I have asked our packaging manufacturer as to lead times for new packs etc and they simply say it would take 12 to 16 weeks to change status, make up new plates and ship to us. This situation is made worse by the fact that there are no UK manufacturers.

“The market is already very difficult in light of feed prices and any further reductions would make the whole business very unstable. At present the consumers are perfectly understanding of the situation.”

The disease risk was likely to remain high until the non-resident wild bird population flies back to its breeding grounds, he added.

“The loss of our free range status would mean we would have to take a serious look at our business,” he said.

Related articles

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

A12 closed in Suffolk while police carried out search for burglary suspect

14 minutes ago Matt Stott
Capel Road street sign, Bentley, Suffolk.

A man has been arrested after a burglary suspect made off on foot towards the A12 in Suffolk this morning.

East Anglian egg farmer’s fears about ‘free range’ status following bird flu order

21 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Alaistaire Brice, owns Havensfield Happy Hens.

An East Anglian free range egg producer fears his business would face “devastation” if it loses its status due to a bird flu ban.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

37 minutes ago Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet councty councillor Caroline Page

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

Trial digital signalling on our railways, Colchester MP Will Quince tells Prime Minister

13:15 Annabelle Dickson
Will Quince, Colchester MP

The main line from Norwich and Ipswich to London represents the most “compelling” case for digital signalling, Colchester’s MP has told Theresa May.

Will Ipswich’s own Time Team finding out about Gipswic’s origins?

21 minutes ago Paul Geater
Archaeologists have started work on the oldest part of Ipswich , formerly the St Peter’s Warehouse site at Stoke Bridge, before redevelopment. Clare Jackson at the dig.

A team of archaeologists have moved on to what could be one of the oldest sites in the oldest English town in the search for more clues about our Anglo Saxon past.

Woodfield Court care home gets ‘good’ report from watchdog

13:00 Chris Shimwell
Care Quality Commission

A Stowmarket care home has been labelled ‘good’ by inspectors, who praised its “experienced and caring staff”.

Video: Watch film made by Suffolk doctors and pharmacists explaining your role in easing GP pressures

12:55 Andrew Hirst
David Egan, prescribing lead with the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, appears in the video

Health commissioners in Suffolk have produced a short film urging people to make better use of pharmacies and ease some of the pressures facing GP services in the county.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24