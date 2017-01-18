Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

East Anglian fruit and veg growers urged the government to act now to stop migrants leaving the UK post-Brexit

18 January, 2017 - 16:14
Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

MMP Cambridge 01480 302303

A new system should be put in place now to recruit migrant workers from across the world to pick East Anglia’s fruit and vegetables, MPs have been told.

10 Comments

Directors at major companies in the region told a Work and Pensions Select Committee inquiry it was impossible to recruit enough people locally to fill their seasonal posts.

Beverly Dixon, HR director at Fens-based G’s Group, whose 3,800 UK workforce includes about 2,500 seasonal workers from Eastern Europe, said there was a growing need for workers, and warned they would not be able to operate without access to the European Union.

Polish migrants, which made up their workforce a decade ago, had moved on to other jobs, she told MPs. Workers are now coming from Romania and Bulgaria, and Ms Dixon said they would like to recruit beyond the European Union too.

Since the Brexit vote last year job application numbers were down by 50pc, she said.

Only two people finished each of the company’s “Seeds to Success” courses - a 10 week training programme which is aimed at local NEETS - people not in employment, education or training.

Questioned about whether employers needed to pay more, she said they were paying at least the minimum wage during training and providing free transport and they earned performance-related pay after once they were trained.

She said they were in a very labour intensive, low margin business and while “enormous amounts of innovation and mechanisation was taking place it would take time to reduce the reliance on labour and there would products which were too difficult to mechanise.

“The alternative is the price of food will go up.”

She called for the government reassure migrants currently in the UK so they did not lose the people they had, and to introduce a new seasonal worker permit scheme.

She said it would be a worldwide permits and could rely on migrants having a job and be time related.

Susanna Rendall, the managing director of Boxford Group, which employs just under 700 people on the Suffolk and Essex border, said their attempt to recruit local workers following a BBC story in 2009 about their labour shortages had not been a success.

Of the five people who they recruited one did not turn up, one had left after the induction, two stayed for half the day and the final person did not return the following day. Ms Rendall also said that applicants for next year’s seasonal work were “way down”.

She also urged the government to give assurances to those living in the UK with permanent jobs that they would be allowed to stay after Brexit.

“The government must make them feel they are part of our society and they are not second class citizens,” she added.

She also said schools needed to emphasise that the industry had career prospects. She said people could start at the bottom and move up.

She said a new scheme needed to provide flexibility over numbers and that it needed to provide long enough permits to cover work from March to November.

She said they did not want to have to train tunnel teams twice a year. She also agreed there should be a worldwide scheme.

Waterbeach-based Midas Care company managing director Matthew Sumner, who was also giving evidence to MPs, said it was impossible to recruit enough people from the UK market.

He agreed that people needed to know their jobs were safe. He said adult social care needed to be give shortage occupation status so people could be recruited from overseas.

Keywords: European Union BBC United Kingdom

10 comments

  • It used to be a condition for receiving dole money that the layabout was willing to take any work available. Get the doleites picking fruit & veg or stop their money - or more accurately stop giving them other people's taxes. Getting the doleites working will give them some self respect and get them off the Lambert &Butlers. FACT.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Growers should pay a decent wage to fruit & veg pickers and subsequently lots of native English would be queuing up for work just as thousands of us, as kids, picked fruit 30 years ago in the summer with our families. The almost slave like conditions that young eastern Europeans endure are a disgrace to the farming and processing sector and the corporate supermarket chains who are not interested in the quality and integrity of the supply chain, just the bottom line. I would be prepared to pay the right price for all fruit and veg grown in a sustainable environment and picked by my compatriots who are being paid a decent wage.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Steve Blake

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • In this discussion it is worth reminding ourselves that the GBP has lost considerable ground against the Euro. Consequently if you are a European migrant working in the UK with the intention of sending money home to family then it is worth considerably less when exchanged for Euros . Less of a reason to stay perhaps ?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    SHOOK

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • These businesses don't have a right to exist on their own terms but need to adapt to the evolving situation. The key is that the Poles no longer want to accept the pay and conditions and they are working their way down the list. Once the Romanians don't want the work where next? The third world? The same thing happens with call centres, moving the work on to cheaper and cheaper locations. Should it not be accepted that these low value jobs will disappear with greater automation leaving more attractive, higher value work managing the systems. While these businesses are allowed to get away with minimal investment and maximum profit they will expect to carry on.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Ellie Gillard. Food prices are at historic low prices. Yes, I am prepared to pay more for my food if that`s what it takes. I am ashamed that anyone thinks it is ok to bring people over here and pay them a derisory wage. I thought we had left those days well behind us when we stopped transporting people half way round the world to work in the sugar cane fields. To try and excuse our behaviour on the premise that no one in this country will do the job (we worked in the fields long before they started using EU migrant labour) and because food prices will go up is shameful. As norfolkandproud says this exploitation runs right through our economy. From large & small businesses right down to the employment of single individuals.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • we did these jobs before and will do them again , The fact that people are allowed to get away with paying well below the minimum wage needs to be stopped . There are many issues here and this is not only a cheap foreign labour issue this is slave labour and this issue is not only confined to farm labour but has spread to many warehouses including famous sports firms . . These gang masters and others are taking workers right back to the dark ages and are making millions in the process out of the misery of others

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    norfolkandproud

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • But, Hereandthere - would you be prepared to pay more for your fruit and vegetables? Because that's the other knock on effect. Supermarkets are driving the price of produce way down, and it's a difficult situation for the growers.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ellie Gillard

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • yes buxton spot on, just will not happen though, too many do gooders out there and the human rights rubbish.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Make people who have been on Jobseeker's Allowance longer than a year do these jobs or receive no benifets, better still get the prisoners out doing some 'hard' labour, they'd get out of there cells and at least contribute. Huh this stuffs easy might become a politician

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Buxton

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Who in their right mind would work in a field for 50 to 60 quid a day. Start paying a decent wage would be a start instead of relying on slave labour from the abroad.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

‘We Love Bury St Edmunds’ Facebook group celebrates a year of success

Yesterday, 20:29
The We Love Bury St Edmunds supporters photo bomb the statue of St Edmund celebrating over a year since the group was born - founder James Sheen

Andy Abbott reports on how Facebook group “We Love Bury St Edmunds” has brought thousands of people together from across the globe.

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

Yesterday, 18:02 Ben Mitchell
Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

A former RAF corporal and scout master has been jailed at a court martial for three years for the sexual abuse of a boy scout more than 30 years ago in Germany.

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

Yesterday, 17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

Yesterday, 17:51 Michael Steward
A120 at Marks Tey

A potential new dualled A120 route between Braintree and Marks Tey will cost between £475million and £825m, it was announced yesterday.

Halesworth rail crossing could still be closed – unless it is used safely

Yesterday, 17:24 Richard Cornwell
Campaigner Jill Reece on the barrow crossing at Halesworth Station.

Work will be carried out next week to install gates at a station crossing on the east Suffolk rail line after campaigners fought off moves to close it.

Suffolk firefighters rise to medical 999 challenges

Yesterday, 17:13 Emma Brennan
The launch of the trial at Sudbury fire station

Lives have been saved as a result of a pilot scheme which has seen cardiac arrest emergencies in parts of the county dealt with by firefighters.

Now you see it, now you don’t – Balkerne Bridge removed in Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00
Before and after shots of the Balkerne Bridge in Colchester

An iconic bridge in Colchester has been removed temporarily while Essex County Council work to widen it.

Most read

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Video: Shots fired in attempted robbery at Tesco supermarket in Clacton as suspects escape empty-handed

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

‘Get over it’ says Corrie’s mum after ‘vile’ haters unearth niche dating site link

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

A120 at Marks Tey

East Anglian fruit and veg growers urged the government to act now to stop migrants leaving the UK post-Brexit

Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

Theresa May congratulates Lincoln City after humbling of Ipswich Town

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

Singer-songwriter Tilly Moses from Bury St Edmunds crowdfunding to release debut album

Tilly Moses in the GingerDog Records studio.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24