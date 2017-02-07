Rain

Rain

Eastern Enterprise Hub and University of Suffolk continue Tranzfuser games design support for graduates

13:03 07 February 2017

Miracle Tea Studios won £10,000 funding from Google to develop its computer game for release in last year's Tranzfuser project. L-R Enrico Ercol,Heidi Love,Bradley Smith,Digby Chacksfield, Gav Amante, Rob Kurta, Tom Andrews, Remi Marrison.

Miracle Tea Studios won £10,000 funding from Google to develop its computer game for release in last year's Tranzfuser project. L-R Enrico Ercol,Heidi Love,Bradley Smith,Digby Chacksfield, Gav Amante, Rob Kurta, Tom Andrews, Remi Marrison.

Archant

The Eastern Enterprise Hub (EEH) in Suffolk will be hosting local entries in a major computer games design competition for the second year running.

Digby Chacksfield , CEO of The Eastern Enterprise Hub in the James Hehir building at University of Suffolk.Digby Chacksfield , CEO of The Eastern Enterprise Hub in the James Hehir building at University of Suffolk.

The Tranzfuser Project is aimed at games design graduates as a means for them to break into the industry, and tasks teams with designing a game and pitching for £5,000 investment.

Last year EEH worked alongside the University of Suffolk to host entrants from the region, with the tie-up continuing for a second year.

Ipswich-based Miracle Tea Studios won grant funding and exhibited at the EGX video games festival in Birmingham last year.

EEH CEO Digby Chacksfield said: “Tranzfuser will again give us the chance to help passionate individuals like the members of Miracle Tea break through into the industry. Through our partnership, we offer students the space where they can work on their ideas and develop their games.”

Applications for Tranzfuser close at 12pm on Feburary 27. For details see here.

Keywords: University of Suffolk Ipswich Birmingham

