Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ed Sheeran displays hundreds of items of memorabilia at old school in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:21 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:21 25 October 2018

Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for St Elizabeth Hospice with Ed Sheeran's dressing gown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for St Elizabeth Hospice with Ed Sheeran's dressing gown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 300 items of memorabilia from Suffolk pop star Ed Sheeran went on show at his old school with hundreds of fans showing up to get a sneaky peak at his gear.

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSome of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A range of items were on display including a guitar, old games consoles and even a pair of his old underpants.

The collection of memorabilia is to be sold at auction on November 10 at Bishop and Miller Auctioneers in Stowmarket in aid of Zest, a new charity launched by St Elizabeth Hospice, which aims to support young adults in our region who are living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Zest was created because we now need to find additional income to support a new generation of young adults that are transitioning from children’s hospices services to adult services.

“Young people that would never have needed us before are now getting to the age where they can live longer and move into adult care.

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSome of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s amazing having Ed Sheeran as such a big supporter of ours. We are supporting a group that is often forgotten about so to have someone like Ed to identify that they had a need that’s worth giving and raising the profile for is absolutely amazing.”

The most expensive item on sale is one of Sheeran’s guitar which is valued between £2,000 and £3,000. But for punters looking for something a little cheaper, a range of items will start at £10 including Lego figures and guitar leads.

Verity Wood, 16, who attends the school and was volunteering at the event, said: “It’s definitely nice to come and support a charity like Zest. I love coming here and to voulenteer. It’s just nice to get involved and it feels personal when it is to do with Ed Sheeran because he went to the school.

“I feel really proud to have the sort of event at our school. Ed Sheeran is what the school in known for so it’s important that we use it for good.”

Ed Sheeran's school rugby shirt is going up for auction in aid of Zest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEd Sheeran's school rugby shirt is going up for auction in aid of Zest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSome of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Oliver Miller and Helen Finlinson with Ed Sheeran's custom made guitar Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOliver Miller and Helen Finlinson with Ed Sheeran's custom made guitar Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSome of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic Tags:

Knives, drugs and money seized from Bury St Edmunds car

Yesterday, 23:59 Jake Foxford
The car was pulled over in Bury in connection to drug dealing in Suffolk. Picture: NSRAPT

Drugs, knives and money were seized from a car in Bury St Edmunds after police spotted a vehicle was involved in drug dealing in the town.

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Yesterday, 18:14 Stuart Watson
Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Video: Watch shocking moment burglar smashes his leg through shop door

Yesterday, 16:45 Amy Gibbons
Would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

Burglars can be seen prizing glass from the door of a Suffolk shop during one of four break ins across the county in the early hours of this morning.

Ed Sheeran displays hundreds of items of memorabilia at old school in Suffolk

Yesterday, 16:21 Will Jefford
Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for St Elizabeth Hospice with Ed Sheeran's dressing gown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 300 items of memorabilia from Suffolk pop star Ed Sheeran went on show at his old school with hundreds of fans showing up to get a sneaky peak at his gear.

Are you brave enough to visit these haunted churches, castles and houses?

Yesterday, 19:30 Judy Rimmer
The Abbey ruins in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Weird and wonderful ghost stories abound in many corners of East Anglia, with sights and sounds that just can’t be explained. Judy Rimmer looks at 23 of the most haunted places in the region.

Out of bad comes good! Co-op ram raid unwittingly unearths historic ‘evil influences’ cauldron

Yesterday, 19:14 Andrew Papworth
CAT archaeologists Sarah Carter and Ben Holloway with the remains of a brick plinth that would have originally supported the timber frame of the 16th-century house Picture: COLCHESTER ARCHAEOLOGICAL TRUST

It was probably not what a gang of criminals had thought they would help uncover when they ram raided a quiet convenience store.

‘We just want him to come home’ – mum of missing Chaz Thacker

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Marie Thacker, mum of missing Cockfield 26-year-old Chaz Thacker, said she going through a

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker says she is going through “a real rollercoaster” of emotions as the search for her son continues.

Most read

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Hurst Lambert

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24