Ed Sheeran displays hundreds of items of memorabilia at old school in Suffolk

Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for St Elizabeth Hospice with Ed Sheeran's dressing gown

More than 300 items of memorabilia from Suffolk pop star Ed Sheeran went on show at his old school with hundreds of fans showing up to get a sneaky peak at his gear.

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated

A range of items were on display including a guitar, old games consoles and even a pair of his old underpants.

The collection of memorabilia is to be sold at auction on November 10 at Bishop and Miller Auctioneers in Stowmarket in aid of Zest, a new charity launched by St Elizabeth Hospice, which aims to support young adults in our region who are living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Zest was created because we now need to find additional income to support a new generation of young adults that are transitioning from children’s hospices services to adult services.

“Young people that would never have needed us before are now getting to the age where they can live longer and move into adult care.

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated

“It’s amazing having Ed Sheeran as such a big supporter of ours. We are supporting a group that is often forgotten about so to have someone like Ed to identify that they had a need that’s worth giving and raising the profile for is absolutely amazing.”

The most expensive item on sale is one of Sheeran’s guitar which is valued between £2,000 and £3,000. But for punters looking for something a little cheaper, a range of items will start at £10 including Lego figures and guitar leads.

Verity Wood, 16, who attends the school and was volunteering at the event, said: “It’s definitely nice to come and support a charity like Zest. I love coming here and to voulenteer. It’s just nice to get involved and it feels personal when it is to do with Ed Sheeran because he went to the school.

“I feel really proud to have the sort of event at our school. Ed Sheeran is what the school in known for so it’s important that we use it for good.”

Ed Sheeran's school rugby shirt is going up for auction in aid of Zest

Some of the items that Ed Sheeran has donated

Oliver Miller and Helen Finlinson with Ed Sheeran's custom made guitar