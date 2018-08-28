Video

Ed Sheeran 2019 gigs listed as ‘sold out’ – but tickets still available

Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran is playing four huge concerts in Ipswich’s Chantry Park next year – and over 100,000 die hard fans are due to descend on Suffolk to see him perform.

The global superstar will be headlining a tour of 15 different European countries Picture: KEVIN WINTER/WIREIMAGE.COM The global superstar will be headlining a tour of 15 different European countries Picture: KEVIN WINTER/WIREIMAGE.COM

The Thinking of You singer is performing on four consecutive days on August 23, 24, 25 and 26 – and each gig has a massive 46,000 capacity.

Tickets have been on sale for weeks and the first two evenings have sold out.

But have they actually? We looked at several ticket websites and found varying results.

There are two categories of tickets, standing and sitting and prices range from £75 to £85 for all four nights.

The first two days appear to be completely sold out with Alt.tickets, Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Gigantic, AXS and MyTicket.co.uk all showing they have all sold their allocation of tickets.

However, Event Travel, which sells tickets and hotel bookings together has limited availability for Friday and Saturday.

These tickets are available for £255 – considerably cheaper than second hand ones found on Viagogo, where they range from £226-£1,500.

The Event Travel tickets also contain a local hotel room for the night, which is an added expense, especially since these prices have been hiked in recent weeks.

On the third and fourth days, standing and sitting tickets are available from multiple websites – but both events are selling well.

Ipswich will host the final concerts of Ed’s 2019 European tour which will see him visit France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Latvia, Finland, Denmark and Iceland before stopping off in Leeds and then finally Suffolk.

Sheeran has been bold in his criticism of second-hand tickets being sold for extortionate prices.

Therefore, fans who cannot attend can only sell theirs from November 1 to other fans at the price they paid, plus a booking fee at their point of purchase.

The concerts are the largest held in Ipswich since BBC Radio 1’s One Big Sunday in 2010 and Ipswich Borough Council, who own Chantry Park, are hoping that these events may put the town on the music map.