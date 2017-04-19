Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but there’s no sign of a Portman Road gig just yet

10:43 26 January 2017

Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Framlingham_College

Suffolk born superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for a 12-date UK arena tour due to take place in April and May this year.

Comment

The Framlingham star will kick off the run of shows at the Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena on April 16, and wrap up the UK leg of the tour on May 2 at the O2 Arena in London.

The tour will take in two shows at each city, with visits to Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham between the Glasgow and London shows.

Ed Sheeran performs at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 9, 2012. Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire Ed Sheeran performs at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 9, 2012. Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Earlier this month the 25-year-old told Radio Norwich 99.9 that he wants to perform a homecoming show at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, but the dates announced this morning have made no mention of an Ipswich show.

Speaking during that interview Sheeran said: “I really, really want to play Portman Road. But you get tied into deals. If you’re playing Wembley, that’s like your east and south of England gig.

Ed SheeranEd Sheeran

“So I will definitely play Portman Road at some point. That’s one thing I really want to do.”

In May 2014 Sheeran hit the headlines when he played a secret show at The Steamboat Tavern, and was a regular performer around Suffolk before hitting the big-time.

The singer/songwriter’s new album ÷ is due to be released on March 3, while the Official Charts earlier this week reported that Sheeran was heading for a third week at both the numbers one and two spots with Shape of You and Castle on the Hill respectively.

16th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)

17th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)

19th April 2017 - Newcastle - Newcastle Arena

20th April 2017 - Newcastle- Newcastle Arena

23rd April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

24th April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

25th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

26th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

28th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

29th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

1st May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena

2nd May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena

Keywords: Suffolk United Kingdom Nottingham Glasgow Manchester Newcastle London Norwich Birmingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but no sign of Portman Road gig

15 minutes ago Jason Noble
Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Suffolk born superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for a 12-date UK arena tour due to take place in April and May this year.

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden

58 minutes ago Jason Noble
Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk.

Father’s praise for ‘kind’ people who stopped to help boy trapped under bus in Clacton

14 minutes ago Emily Townsend
017 NB Accident in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton on Tuesday.

The father of a boy who suffered multiple injuries after becoming trapped under a bus in Clacton has thanked a teenager who stayed by his side until paramedics arrived.

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

24 minutes ago Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Suffolk’s winter resilience praised amid reduced ‘bed blocking’ at Ipswich Hospital

09:31 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Suffolk’s healthcare system has been applauded for its “winter resilience” after achieving major improvements in some of the problems that have affected its main hospital over recent months.

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

08:50 Jason Noble
Serious crash on the A142 Fordham Rd in Landwade near Newmarket involving a cyclist and a lorry. Mark Westley Photography

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A142 Fordham Road in Landwade, just north of Newmarket this morning.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

07:00 Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Since his unexplained disappearance in Bury St Edmunds more than four months ago, Corrie McKeague has become a source of national attention as the search to find him gathers thousands of supporters.

Most read

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden

Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

Updated: Live mortar shell and 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest

Stock bomb disposal unit photo

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

Serious crash on the A142 Fordham Rd in Landwade near Newmarket involving a cyclist and a lorry. Mark Westley Photography

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley

Plans lodged to build 21 homes near the Steamboat pub in Ipswich

Land near Mather Way in Ipswich. Planning has been accepted for 21 houses.

Video: New Ipswich Town midfielder keen to push Blues up table, after Leeds United switch

Toumani Diagouraga

Ipswich Town transfer rumours - Tom Lawrence linked to Newcastle

Tom Lawrence battles early on at Huddersfield

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Will current ITFC captain Luke Chambers make it into Terry Hunt's top 100 Town players? Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24