Ed Sheeran announces new album Divide will be released on March 3

Ed Sheeran Jay Cain Photography

Ed Sheeran has sent social media into another meltdown after announcing that his new album ‘÷’ will be released on March 3.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk singer, who last week made his musical return after a one-year hiatus, said the album is his “best work to date”.

The singer-songwriter, 25, could also make history tomorrow by setting a new Official Chart record as the first artist to enter the charts at number one and two with two new tracks.

The songs, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, were leading the way earlier this week, with over 215,000 combined chart sales.

In a statement, the Framlingham star said: “First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough.

“My new album ÷ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date.

“I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

Track titles also include New Man, Happier, Galway Girl, Eraser and Supermarket Flowers.