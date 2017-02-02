Ed Sheeran ‘deeply concerned’ over online touts selling tickets for 2017 UK tour for up to £1,000

Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is said to be “deeply concerned” about online touts who are selling tickets to his UK tour for up to £1,000 each.

Many Ed Sheeran fans were initially met with a black screen while trying to buy tickets for his new tour Many Ed Sheeran fans were initially met with a black screen while trying to buy tickets for his new tour

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with face value ticket platform Twickets for his April and May concerts. However, dozens of listings appeared on secondary ticketing sites offering the passes at inflated prices just minutes after going on sale yesterday.

Disappointed fans vented their disgust at touts on Twitter after failing to get hold of tickets to his 14-date UK and Ireland tour, which were released on general sale on Thursday morning.

A representative for Sheeran told the Press Association: “We are vehemently opposed to the unethical practices that occur in the secondary market.

“We have written to each of our partners, be them promoters, venues or ticketing companies detailing the way in which we expect tickets to be sold: direct to fans.

Ed Sheeran fans confided their frustration at struggling to buy tickets for his tour Ed Sheeran fans confided their frustration at struggling to buy tickets for his tour

“We have also partnered with a company called Twickets (www.twickets.co.uk) which is a site aimed at the ethical resale of tickets, which allows fans to swap tickets at face value or less; we are pushing them as the official resale partner and a safe place for fans to swap tickets.

“We are aware and deeply concerned about the websites in question and have urged all fans not to engage with them in order to avoid being ripped off with higher prices or, potentially, counterfeit tickets. We urge all fans to only purchase tickets through official vendors.”

On secondary ticketing site StubHub, four tickets to his gig at The O2 Arena on May 1, originally priced at £77, were being offered at £999 each plus booking fees.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for eBay confirmed tickets had been removed from the auction website.

The spokesman said: “Tickets for gigs are not allowed on eBay and any listings will be removed.”

A StubHub spokeswoman said: “Owned by eBay, StubHub provides a safe and secure marketplace for fans. Like all marketplaces, the prices are set by sellers and what they think the market will bear.

“Sometimes this is above the original face value but it’s important to note that sellers can change their list price at any time before the tickets sell.”

After touring the UK and Ireland, he heads to Latin America for concerts in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

The chart-topping star, who grew up in Framlingham, had said he would like to perform at Portman Road, in Ipswich, though dates have yet to be agreed.