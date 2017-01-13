Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran makes chart history by taking top two spots with Shape of You and Castle on the Hill

19:19 13 January 2017

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Archant

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has made chart history by becoming the first artist to be numbers one and two in the chart simultaneously with his two new singles.

Comment

Sheeran, 25, marked his comeback after a year away from the music scene last week by releasing tracks Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill – the latter, which refers to Framlingham Castle, described by the singer as a “love song for Suffolk”.

Shape Of You has gone straight to number one in the singles chart followed by Castle On The Hill in second place, with total sales of 421,000 across the tracks in the past week, according to the Official Charts Company.

He has had the biggest opening week for an artist since Adele’s record-breaking November 2015 return with her song Hello, which had combined sales of 332,000 in the first seven days.

Sheeran - who is gearing up to release his third album, Divide - said: “I’m incredibly chuffed that they’ve gone straight in at number one and two today.

“Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March.”

Shape Of You is Sheeran’s third number one single in the UK - he topped the charts with Sing and Thinking Out Loud in 2014.

Sheeran has achieved a new one-week streaming record, too, with each song individually beating the streaming record previously held by Drake’s One Dance, which garnered 8.9 million plays in one week last summer.

Sheeran’s success means he has finally toppled chart champions Clean Bandit off the top spot, ending their nine-week reign with Rockabye.

Earlier this week, Sheerans said he wants to perform live at the home of Ipswich Town, Portman Road.

The 25-year-old did not confirm any dates, but outlined his strong desire to play at the 30,000-seater stadium.

Ed said: “I really, really want to play Portman Road. But you get tied into deals. If you’re playing Wembley, that’s like your east and south of England gig.

“So I will definitely play Portman Road at some point. That’s one thing I really want to do.”

Related articles

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: ‘Aircraft’ crashes in Barnham in Suffolk

25 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The Suffolk Police Helicopter. Photo by Kris Page

Suffolk police say there are reports that an ‘aircraft’ has crashed in Barnham near Thetford this morning.

Updated: Relief as Suffolk and Essex escape serious flooding

10:08 Adam Howlett
The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

People evacuated from coastal communities in Essex and Suffolk have returned to their homes after last night’s feared storm surge was not as bad as predicted.

Video: See photos and watch video of last night’s powerful waves hitting Cromer and Felixstowe

27 minutes ago
Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

The storm surge hit coastal towns in Suffolk last night with high tides, strong winds and a storm surge combining forces.

Fire crews tackle blaze at high rise flats in Ipswich

09:24 Adam Howlett
Nine fire crews were called to the scene of the fire in Ipswich

Nine fire engines were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Ipswich last night.

Lifeboats rescue seven cargo vessel crew from waters off the Essex coast

07:46 Adam Howlett
RNLI lifeboats on a training exercise

Lifeboat crews pulled seven people from the waters north east of Clacton last night after a cargo vessel began to sink.

Gallery: No serious flooding in Suffolk and Essex during storm surge last night

02:35 Edmund Crosthwaite
The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Suffolk and Essex escaped the sort of devastation seen after the floods of December 2013 last night when tide levels along the coast turned out to be lower than predicted.

Boatyard flooded at Felixstowe Ferry in early hours at high water

01:55 Richard Cornwell
Felixstowe Ferry tidal serge

Part of the boatyard at Felixstowe Ferry was flooded as the tidal surge struck at midnight.

Most read

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Gallery: No serious flooding in Suffolk and Essex during storm surge last night

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Latest updates on flooding, evacuations and the storm surge in Suffolk and Essex

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Boatyard flooded at Felixstowe Ferry in early hours at high water

Felixstowe Ferry tidal serge

Landlord describes ‘dramatic scenes’ as The Harbour Inn in Southwold floods

Flooding at The Harbour Inn in Southwold.

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers opens up about abuse from supporters and his uncertain future

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers opens up about abuse from supporters and his uncertain future

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Updated: Relief as Suffolk and Essex escape serious flooding

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits transfer bids keep getting knocked back as his squad is reduced to ‘bare bones’

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers: Ex-Town loanee Liam Feeney says Rovers are full of confidence

Blackburn Rovers' Liam Feeney (Left) and Newcastle United's Paul Dummett battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24