Ed Sheeran reunited with his 'best mate' from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show.

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show.

James Mee, who attended Brandeston Hall school with Ed, was the audience member in the notorious “big red chair” section of Friday’s show.

At first Ed did not appear to recognise his old school pal, who was introduced only as James. But once he mentioned he grew up in Suffolk and attended Brandeston Hall, now called Framlingham College Prep School, he rushed over to Graham’s screen to take a closer look.

“Mee!” he exclaimed.

“He was my best mate growing up.”

During the red chair section, audience members are asked to tell a story about something bizarre that happened to them, with the celebrity guests then deciding whether it was interesting enough for them to walk away unscathed – or be “flipped” off the chair with the flick of a switch.

Mr Mee’s story was about when Ed came over for tea and was given sausage and mash by his mother, not realising the young singer was at the time a vegetarian.

In typically polite fashion, Ed was said to have eaten the meal without complaint and even told his friend’s mother they were the best sausages he had ever eaten.

“It was the first time I ever had meat,” said Ed.

“The first time I ever watched a Simpsons episode was round his house.”

Ed then “flipped” his old friend, who came out to join the guests on Graham’s sofa for the end of the show, including Christina Ricci, Matthew McConaughey and Josh Widdicombe.

While Ed attended Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham after his time at Brandeston Hall. Mr Mee went on to Framlingham College, where he was Head of School in 2008/09.

Ed has returned to Brandeston to lead song writing workshops with the pupils. Castle on the Hill, one of his two recent releases, is described as a “love song for Suffolk” and tells of his time growing up around Framlingham.