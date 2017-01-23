Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill Archant

The director of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video has praised the Suffolk community for helping during the filming.

The video, which is set for more than a million views in its first day of release, was shot last month at locations across the county including Boyton Marshes, Felixstowe and Mildenhall Stadium. Framlingham Castle, after which the song takes its name, saves its appearance until the very end.

Described by Ed as a “love song for Suffolk”,it features tales from his younger days in Suffolk. The video gives starring roles to students from Ed’s former school, Thomas Mills in Framlingham, who play the singer and his friends when they were growing up.

Director George Bedfield said there had been lots of support from the community during filming.

“People lent us their cars, houses, and pointed us in the right direction of people we might want to cast,” he added.

“The headmaster and staff at Thomas Mills were also very helpful, as well as Spadge [Hopkins], who runs the youth centre and is the father of one of the cast.

“We couldn’t have done it without their co-operation,.

“I think this goodwill says a lot about how well-loved Ed is in his hometown.”