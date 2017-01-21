Sunny

Ed Sheeran tells Graham Norton he loves Lego

10:24 21 January 2017

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Christie Goodwin

Fast cars, towering mansions and luxurious holidays are usually top of the shopping list for young popstars earning millions of pounds.

Comment

But Suffolk sensation Ed Sheeran, 25, has revealed on national TV that he celebrates his success by buying himself children’s toys, with Lego his number one choice.

The Castle on the Hill singer told the Graham Norton Show last night: “When my album went to number one I bought the Death Star Lego kit - it was time!

“And, when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle I got her one and bought myself the Ninja Turtle truck.

“I have a load of kids’ stuff - a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom.”

The surprises kept on coming as Ed, from Framlingham, said that he took a Lego set on a date because he could not wait to build it.

“I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left,” he said.

Sheeran has a scar on his face following reports Princess Beatrice accidentally cut him in a party prank when she pretended to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.

He told the BBC1 show: “I can’t talk about it. I don’t know what will happen if I do!

“For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out.”

He added: “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn’t believe me and said, ‘No, what really happened?’”

The chart-topper is worth an estimated £45 million thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.

