Ed Sheeran tells of his love for Iceland – despite eating rotten shark

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has revealed more details of his year in the “wilderness”.

Speaking on Chris Evans’s Radio 2 Breakfast this morning, Ed was asked to “inspire” listeners with tales from his travels.

Despite having visited exotic destinations including Fiji, Australia and New Zealand, Ed said his favourite trip was to Iceland. “It’s absolutely incredible,” he said. “It’s such a mad country and so beautiful.”

During the visit, Ed sampled some of the local delicacies, including rotten shark meat, which he said was “one of the worst things I’ve ever put in my mouth”.

The singer also told how Richard Curtis, who owns a home in Suffolk, had asked to use one of his songs in a film he was working on. But after the guitarist John Mayer added a solo to the track, Ed decided he was keeping it for himself. “I’m going to have to write him another one,” Ed said.

The star’s two new songs look set to top the UK charts this week.