Ed Sheeran to play Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert

Ed Sheeran has been revealed as the latest act joining the line-up for Teenage Cancer Trust’s week-long charity concert series.

The Framlingham-born singer/songwriter will perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday, March 28, just weeks after the release of his third album Divide.

He said: “It’s an honour to be asked back by the Teenage Cancer Trust for their fundraising week of live gigs. It’s such an important cause and one that I’m extremely proud to be part of.

“See you on March 28 and let’s raise loads of money for young people with cancer!”

Other acts performing as part of the concert series include Olly Murs, Paul Weller, The Who and Pet Shop Boys.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, 17 February at 9am and will be available from royalalberthall.com