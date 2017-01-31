Ed Sheeran urges Suffolk and Essex to host Comic Relief Red Nose Day fundraisers

Ed Sheeran went to Liberia to visit children living on the streets and slums, many orphaned by the recent Ebola outbreak. During his trip, Ed visited the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash to help give vulnerable children a safe place to stay, reuniting them with their relatives and helping them get back into school. freddie claire

Ed Sheeran is among a host of famous faces urging people in Suffolk and north Essex to support Comic Relief.

Actor Warwick Davis will be casting his spell this Red Nose Day on Friday 24th March as he voices ‘The Snorcerer’ Red Nose character for the brand new online game, the Comic Adventure, at rednoseday.com. Actor Warwick Davis will be casting his spell this Red Nose Day on Friday 24th March as he voices ‘The Snorcerer’ Red Nose character for the brand new online game, the Comic Adventure, at rednoseday.com.

Dozens of projects in the region have already benefited from fundraisers’ efforts in the last year and Comic Relief has today launched its 2017 campaign ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday, March 24.

Organisers are calling on everyone in Suffolk and north Essex to get behind the cause by buying a red nose and holding their own fundraising event.

As media partners, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will be announcing details in March of how organisations in the region can apply for Comic Relief funding, helping to decide where the money goes alongside Suffolk and Essex’s community foundations.

Last year Comic Relief helped 52 organisations across both counties secure grants of up to £1,000 through its community cash scheme, helping boost the region’s good causes to the tune of £45,000.

Red Nose Day is back on Friday 24th March and comedian Hugh Dennis will be lending his voice to the ‘Norse Nose’ character for the brand new online game, the Comic Adventure, at rednoseday.com. Red Nose Day is back on Friday 24th March and comedian Hugh Dennis will be lending his voice to the ‘Norse Nose’ character for the brand new online game, the Comic Adventure, at rednoseday.com.

Across the whole of the east of England, Comic Relief is funding 187 projects with grants totalling £3,962,665 – with 169 of those having been awarded funds since the last Red Nose Day.

For those that have been awarded a grant it can be vital.

In April, the self-funded Felixstowe District Friendly Visiting Service found out it had been awarded a £1,000 Comic Relief grant, which has since helped fund trips for older members of the community to Monks Eleigh, Thorpeness Meare, Trimley and Dedham.

Secretary Jim Meadows said: “We hire a bus and take them for a drive in the countryside, and crack a few jokes – they love getting together and having a chat with one another. It’s great to be able to keep it going.”

Felixstowe District Friendly Visiting Service who have received funding from Comic Relief. Pictured while visiting the Flora Tea Rooms Dunwich Eric and Carole with Secretary Jim Meadows Felixstowe District Friendly Visiting Service who have received funding from Comic Relief. Pictured while visiting the Flora Tea Rooms Dunwich Eric and Carole with Secretary Jim Meadows

This year’s unique red noses have been crafted into colourful characters, including Dr Nose, Sneezecake, The Snorcerer and Snootankhamun, while schools, individuals and workplaces can all hold their own fundraisers – whether it’s a dip in a bath of beans or something totally unique, everyone can help.

For those who need a little inspiration, there are plenty of ideas at rednoseday.com where free fundraising packs are also available to download.

But while 187 projects in East Anglia are already benefitting from Comic Relief funding, the money raised by Red Nose Day fundraising also helps those in need around the world.

Framlingham singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran visited children living on the streets in the Liberian capital of Monrovia in December where he witnessed the work of Street Child Liberia, which reunites youngsters with their relatives and helps them to get back into schools.

Sheridan Smith is backing Red Nose Day in 2017, which helps good causes locally and abroad Sheridan Smith is backing Red Nose Day in 2017, which helps good causes locally and abroad

“I’ll never forget the kids I met on this trip, when we sang together they were in such high spirits despite everything they’d been through,” he said.

“It was an incredibly eye-opening experience and I‘m really proud to support Comic Relief and see what they are doing to help these children have a better future.”

To help support Comic Relief, keep an eye out for the red noses and special T-shirts available in stores from February 13 and visit www.rednoseday.com to find out how you can hold a fundraiser at your school or workplace.

Ed Sheeran in Liberia performing to youngsters who have been helped off the streets and back into school Ed Sheeran in Liberia performing to youngsters who have been helped off the streets and back into school

Case study: Poppies Care Farm

Poppies Care Farm in Ipswich provides learning opportunities and skills development for people with learning difficulties and mental health issues through farm work. Last year it was awarded a £1,000 grant for fresh tools.

Among those the farm could buy was a new cultivator, wheelbarrows and new tools to replace aging tools used by its volunteers.

Liz Marley, who runs the care farm alongside Lee Smith, said: “The care farm’s ongoing costs are funded by the fees, but for something one-off or something you need to buy having a grant comes in handy.

Red Nose Day 2017 Red Nose Day 2017

“Up until that point we had a collection of tools which had been donated which is great, but with the launch of our market garden it was really lovely to have new tools.”

The farm is continuing to expand its market garden with asparagus, raspberries and other soft fruits planned this year.