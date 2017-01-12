‘Elderly’ driver rescued from The Strood at Mersea Island

Firefighters last night rescued a motorist who got trapped while crossing the Mersea Island causeway at high tide.

The man, described by the fire service as elderly, was waist-deep in water at The Strood when crews arrived around 10.50pm.

Firefighters waded out to the man and was able to rescue him and bring him back to safety.

The Strood is a road that connects Mersea Island to the mainland and is only open at certain times of the day depending on the tide.

A flood alert was last night in place for the Essex coast from Clacton to St Peters Flat including the rivers Colne and Blackwater estuaries due to a tidal surge.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to drivers about crossing The Strood.

A spokesman said: “The fire service is urging everyone to take extra care when crossing The Strood or any road which is flooded.

“Driving into floodwater and hoping for the best is not a sensible option and is highly risky; by the time you find out the water is too deep you are already trapped.

“Check to make sure the road is clear, if you can’t be sure, find an alternative route or wait for the water levels to drop.”

One fire engine from West Mersea and another from Colchester attended the incident.