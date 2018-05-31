Mungo Jerry to headline charity music festival on Essex coast

One of the performers at last year's Eldofest Picture: CAROLE GARRETT Carole Garrett

More than 3,000 music fans are expected to attend a charity festival on the Essex coast this weekend – headlined by hit ‘70s rock group Mungo Jerry.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scenes from last year's Eldo Festival Picture: CAROLE GARRETT Scenes from last year's Eldo Festival Picture: CAROLE GARRETT

The third Eldofest takes place in Jaywick, near Clacton, from 12.30pm on Sunday, featuring 14 bands across three stages.

This year’s headliners, Mungo Jerry, enjoyed a strong of hit singles in the ‘70s, most famously, In the Summertime.

Organisers say the festival has grown on each of its outings and expect this year’s event to attract around 3,500 visitors.

Broadway will be closed off for the event to make way for the expected crowds.

The event is free to attend, however volunteers will be taking collections for three charities – Dream 100 Kids Trust, The Robin Cancer Trust and Little Havens Children’s Hospice.

An event spokesman has paid tribute to the “multitude of volunteers” who make the event possible each year.