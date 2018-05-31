Man charged in connection with Bury St Edmunds burglary

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Bury St Edmunds which is alleged to involve a number of high value electronic devices.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Saturday, August 18 at approximately 3.50am at a house in Churchgate Street.

Thomas Sansome-Jones, 27, of Northumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, was arrested by officers a short time later and taken into custody for questioning.

He is accused of stealing a Samsung TV, a carrier bag containing clothing, a purse containing cards and various documents, a smart phone and a black rucksack, among other items.

Sansome-Jones was subsequently charged with burglary and was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Monday August 20.