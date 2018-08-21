Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

They gave my friend the chance to die with dignity - why businessman champions hospice

21 August, 2018 - 05:00
Graham Shemmings, of Homestyle UK, leased a truck to transport Elmer around Ipswich Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Graham Shemmings, of Homestyle UK, leased a truck to transport Elmer around Ipswich Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Archant

When St Elizabeth Hospice announced their latest art trail - Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk - Graham Shemmings was one of the first sponsors to sign up.

Elmer is travelling around Suffolk, visiting parks; attending community events and meeting sponsors Picture: JACK SPICER ADAMSElmer is travelling around Suffolk, visiting parks; attending community events and meeting sponsors Picture: JACK SPICER ADAMS

His company, Homestyle UK, will have a plaque next to his chosen design when the trail launches next summer. But his support does not stop there. Graham saw first hand the ‘incredible care and support’ offered by the hospice during his elderly neighbour’s final days and ever since his support has been unwavering.

Graham is a stalwart supporter of the hospice, a man who goes above and beyond to raise funds; to support the hospice team and to sing their praises.

His efforts know no bounds. When the hospice needed a way of transporting the signature Elmer elephant around town it was Graham who stepped up and found them a truck. When they needed to find more businesses to support Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, it was Graham who joined them at the Suffolk Show and worked his sales patter on possible sponsors. And this week he is launching a colouring competition in a bid to build excitement around the project.

Here he explains, in his own words, why he will do everything he can to help the Ipswich-based hospice.

“A few years ago my elderly neighbour was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Unfortunately the only family he had was a son who lived in Holland and because of his circumstances he couldn’t get over to help his father.

Graham Shemmings, of Homestyle UK, with Normal Lloyd, project manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEGraham Shemmings, of Homestyle UK, with Normal Lloyd, project manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

“My wife took him under her wing and cleaned, did his washing and made sure he was fed properly.

“When his end of life was getting very close he was admitted to St Elizabeth Hospice and this is the very first contact I had with them.

“When I saw the care and support that was given, I realised how important it is to have a facility like this.

“The whole team at the hospice was incredible and the gentleman passed away with no pain, and with dignity.”

Mr Shemmings continued: “Soon after my wife decided to become a volunteer at the hospice as a ward assistant and after hearing the very sad stories on a regular basis it became more important to me to see how I could help.”

Download your Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk colouring sheet here

Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

By chance, Graham then had a meeting with the man who brought Pigs Gone Wild to Ipswich - Norman Lloyd.

“By magic, Norman appeared to explain the hospice was going to run the pig trail. I had no hesitation in signing up to sponsor a pig and in addition volunteered to be on Norman’s tea,

“As a company it was a great way of giving back to the local community which has supported us for nearly 20 years.”

For Graham, this was just the start of his support. He asked his staff to help him raise an additional £10,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Golf days, family barbecues, bowling trips and parachute jumps ensued.

Graham even sourced some mini ceramic pigs which he sold for the hospice, giving children inspired by the art they had seen around Ipswich the chance to create their very own pig.

His team, like Graham, went the extra mile.

“All of our installers then volunteered to mount all of the pigs on the concrete bases and I personally helped on the delivery and collection of the pigs around the town centre,” said Graham.

Last Christmas Graham, sadly, saw once again how vital the hospice’s work is when a relative received care there.

“My mother in law was admitted to the hospice for her last few days after struggling with terminal cancer for two years.

“She received that special care that the hospice provides.”

Reaffirming his support for this valuable place, Graham signed up as one of the Early Bird Herd and has pledged to raise £3,500 on top of the sponsorship money - but he admits the figure is likely to be much higher as his team embrace the challenge once more.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

Yesterday, 20:58 Amy Gibbons
The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

RAF team to flip tractor tyre 5km to help man’s fight for life

Yesterday, 22:21 Andrew Papworth
A team of five girls from RAF Honington will be taking on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre over the course of 5km. The team of girls have taken on this challenge to aid serviceman Jordan Brown and his young family, in their fight against Mr Brown’s terminal, inoperable brain tumour. Picture: LARA KLOS

Five girls are to take on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre across a 5km course in a bid to raise £5,000 in aid of a much-loved serviceman’s fight for life against a terminal brain tumour.

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Yesterday, 17:20 Amy Gibbons
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Colchester have been assured their town is “still safe” following a hot water attack and stabbing, which took place over the weekend.

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Yesterday, 16:44 Conor Matchett
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Widower who died in Woodbridge road crash named as local man Peter Grimer

Yesterday, 16:43 Amy Gibbons
The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 90-year-old widower who died after a road collision in Woodbridge has been named by police as Peter Grimer.

Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles

Yesterday, 17:42 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Hillside Avenue in Worlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24