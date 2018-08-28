Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We’re fighting off developments left, right and centre’, villagers claim

PUBLISHED: 17:17 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:41 01 November 2018

Rachel Tooke-Marchant with children Reuben, five, and Ottilie, three, in a poppy field off Wetherden Road in Elmswell that is due to be built on. Picture: JEN TOOKE-MARCHANT

Rachel Tooke-Marchant with children Reuben, five, and Ottilie, three, in a poppy field off Wetherden Road in Elmswell that is due to be built on. Picture: JEN TOOKE-MARCHANT

Villagers in Elmswell say they are “under siege” from housing developments as they lose the battle to protect a picturesque poppy field from being paved over.

Jen Tooke-Marchant who is concerned about over-development in Elmswell Picture: JEN TOOKE-MARCHANTJen Tooke-Marchant who is concerned about over-development in Elmswell Picture: JEN TOOKE-MARCHANT

Residents of the popular mid Suffolk village are speaking out as they are concerned the swathes of new homes will put increased pressure on amenities, such as roads and the school, and will damage their way of life.

Last month Mid Suffolk District Council approved plans for 240 homes off Wetherden Road, with the site including a poppy field that became a favourite spot for family photos over the summer.

Elmswell, as well as other mid Suffolk villages like Thurston and Woolpit, are facing dozens of speculative applications from developers in the absence of a current local plan, which is a legal planning document guiding development.

Jen Tooke-Marchant, a mother-of-two from Elmswell, said it may be too late for the poppy field, but residents are galvanised to air their anger over what they see as the destruction of their way of life.

She said: “We’re fighting off developments quite literally left, right and centre. It’s like being under siege.”

Elmswell parish clerk Peter Dow said there is set to be an estimated 42% increase in homes in the village, in terms of developments that have already been granted permission and including the former bacon factory site.

He said: “We are going to get a far less good quality of life from this expansion, but it’s driven by a government that’s determined to produce more houses and we are a honey pot - the East of England is honey pot A and Elmswell within that is honey pot B.”

He added: “I have been here 40 years and it isn’t the village I moved to and it will be dramatically different in 10 years time, if I am alive. There will be no way it can be called a village.”

Rob Duckett, a father-of-two who works as a quality manager, said his road, Cross Street, was already so busy with traffic children wouldn’t cross to trick or treat his house at Halloween.

“I had to take the sweets across the road to the kids. It’s unsafe,” he said.

In a recent decision to uphold an appeal for 49 homes in Woolpit, planning inspector Harold Stephens had been unconvinced Mid Suffolk District Council could demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites.

Nick Gowrley, leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, assured people officers were working “very hard” to provide the evidence.

“We are looking at the applications already approved to see whether they will start delivering, but part of the problem with that is some of these developers are the same developers who are trying to use the view we haven’t got a five-year land supply to put their speculative applications in.”

Elmswell Parish Council is also working on a Neighbourhood Plan, which will establish planning policies for the development of land.

Topic Tags:

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

33 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager whose photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused condemnation could face jail for his part in the “despicable attack”.

Organised crime gang found guilty of £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

4 minutes ago Marc Betts
The nine men who have been found guilty. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

An organised crime gang has been found guilty of carrying out more than 200 burglaries, costing victims more than £2m in an 11-month crime spree.

Plea to monitor drug litter hot spots

14 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Residents have been urged to monitor hot spots for drug-related litter in and around Ipswich.

Are all the screens in McDonalds these days a blessing or a curse?

47 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Self-service screens at McDonalds. Picture: Joel Anderson

A trip to McDonalds these days is a far cry from the dining experience it used to be, with tablets at tables to keep the kids entertained, and self service station screens to order food from.

A47 junction closure should be considered in wake of motorcyclist death, coroner says

48 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Floral tributes left at the scene of the fatal crash on the A47 near Blundeston. Picture: Nick Butcher

A junction where a motorcyclist died should be considered for closure in a bid to prevent more tragic accidents, a coroner has said.

‘They deserve to be remembered.’ Village receives royal congratulations following war memorial campaign

17:40 Dominic Moffitt
Queen Elizabeth II congraulated Capel St Mary in a letter Picture: PETER BYRNE

Queen Elizabeth II sent a letter to the Suffolk village which campaigned to erect its first war memorial.

‘It was a very touching service’ – outpouring of love at teacher’s funeral

17:29 Amy Gibbons
Charlotte Shields-Bayliss, who has died aged 29 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

More than a dozen members of staff and ex-students were among those gathered to remember a popular teacher who died weeks after becoming a mum.

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24