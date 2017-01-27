Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Emergency services at serious crash on A120 in Coggeshall

12:52 27 January 2017

Stock police accident image

Stock police accident image

Archant

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A120 in Coggeshall this morning.

Comment

Essex Police officers were called at around 11am to the stretch of road between the Coggeshall and Marks Tey junctions.

Officers have closed the road in both directions while emergency services are at the scene.

An Essex Police spokesman said they were appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive them from the emergency services.

In the meantime, keep checking our social media channels by liking us on Facebook or following us on Twitter.

Alternatively, download our EADT breaking news app to keep updated while you are out and about.

Keywords: Essex Police Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

58 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

A “brave” neighbour desperately tried to rescue a woman who died after a bungalow fire in Ipswich last night.

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

11:29 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

11:20 Emily Townsend
Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.”

Man killed in blast on board Manhattan Bridge ship in Felixstowe named as Celso Banas

15 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

A crewman who died after a boiler exploded on a ship as it was docking at Felixstowe last Friday has been named.

Emergency services at serious crash on A120 in Coggeshall

20 minutes ago Jason Noble
Stock police accident image

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A120 in Coggeshall this morning.

3D printing technology helps student Elliott Roberts, from Mildenhall, find his way

49 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
From left: National Star students Kristian Harrison, Elliott Roberts, and Steve Martin with the 3D map they have created

Friends of a visually-impaired student from Mildenhall have used innovative 3D printing technology to help him get around college.

Suffolk MP puts forward new law to show huge sums of tax we pay at the petrol pumps

11:29 Annabelle Dickson
Shell logos on petrol pumps at a petrol station in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

One of Suffolk’s MPs will try to make it compulsory for fuel bills to set out how much of what we fork out at the pump goes to the Treasury.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Tougher games bring out the best in my teams, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

It's backs-to-the-wall time for Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24