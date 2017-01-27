Emergency services at serious crash on A120 in Coggeshall

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A120 in Coggeshall this morning.

Essex Police officers were called at around 11am to the stretch of road between the Coggeshall and Marks Tey junctions.

Officers have closed the road in both directions while emergency services are at the scene.

An Essex Police spokesman said they were appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.

