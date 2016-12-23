Emergency services on scene after three cars crash on B1079 between Clopton and Otley

Police, the fire service and an ambulance crew are at the scene of a crash on the B1079 this evening.

Officers were called at 5.44pm today to the road’s junction with Birds Hill.

One car was recovered from the road at 6.27pm and emergency services remain on the scene while investigation work takes place.

No-one has been seriously hurt in the crash, police believe.