Suffolk designers’ earrings picked by Meghan Markle on New Zealand tour

(left to right) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, New Zealand with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 30, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Tour. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/PA Wire

One Suffolk jewellery maker has had a right royal result after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of her earrings in New Zealand.

The Duchess was wearing the earrings, designed by Woodbridge-based jeweller Emily Mortimer, when she and her husband Prince Harry met Kiwi prime minster Jacinda Ardern.

The exact pair were Nova White Topaz Earrings, retailing at £350, which she wore with an elegant navy evening dress, black clutch and nude sling back court shoes for a timeless look.

The pair were attending a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum as part of the royal tour of the country.

The couple, who have announced that they are expecting their first child in the spring, are also touring the Commonwealth nations of Australia, Fiji and Tonga.