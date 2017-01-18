Engineers work to restore power to last customers affected by electricity pole lorry crash

Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles (c) copyright citizenside.com

Service is still to be restored to the final remaining customers whose power was cut off after a lorry collided with an electricity pole last night.

Paramedics, police and three fire engines attended the crash in Trimley St Mary. They were called to Station Road at about 9.37pm.

Engineers from UK Power Networks also went to the scene, where power was temporarily interrupted for 115 customers. For most of them, power was restored overnight.

This morning, engineers continued working to restore power to the remaining 22 customers in Station Road.

A UK Power Networks spokeswoman said: “Power was interrupted to 115 customers originally and was restored to the majority in stages overnight.”

Fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Felixstowe stations helped police with recovery of the lorry, while traffic was stopped in both directions until the damage was cleared.

No-one was thought to have been injured in the crash but it led to some disruption in the area, a police spokesman said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the road until the incident has cleared.