English Heritage’s Framlingham Castle competition offers children the chance to ‘slide into history’

It has housed royal guests, played key roles in shaping events through the ages – and even inspired a recent pop song.

The slide at Framlingham Castle. Picture ENGLISH HERITAGE The slide at Framlingham Castle. Picture ENGLISH HERITAGE

But next week, Framlingham Castle will be opening an exciting new chapter in its history.

A six metre slide has been installed from the castle’s wall walk into the inner court – and your child could be the first to try it out.

English Heritage has launched a competition on its Facebook page and is asking followers to share a photo of their child’s “slide face” – the face they would make as they whizz down to the bottom.

The winner of the best slide face will have the honour of officially opening the slide by cutting a ribbon and also being the first person to try it out.

Kirstie Horne, Property Manager at Framlingham Castle, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our slide and we want to give one lucky child the opportunity to be the very first person to have a go.

“Whichever face they’d make as they speed down the slide – whether it’s an excited scream, a shocked gasp or a huge cheesy grin – share a picture of it with us and they’ll be in with a chance of winning this unique experience.”

The slide will be an added attraction for castle visitors during the closure of the Poorhouse, which is shut to the public as part of an ongoing improvement and conservation project. It will be in place until May.

As part of the two-phase project, a new 40-seat café will be added to the Poorhouse and an original mezzanine floor will be reintroduced to the building to house a new exhibition.

A proposed second phase would see an accessible terrace area added to the wall walk, making the route atop the curtain wall 360 degrees and enabling disabled visitors and families with buggies to access the new balcony area.

The final phase of conservation works, which has taken place over several years, is also currently underway.

The competition to be the first person to have a go on the slide is open until 9am on Saturday, February 11.

Entrants must be available to be at Framlingham Castle at 10am when the slide opens on Monday, February 13.

To enter, visit English Heritage’s Facebook page find the post about the slide and share a photo of your child’s slide face in the comments section.