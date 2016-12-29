Overcast

Entrepreneurs urged to develop ideas and make most of £5.5m Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre

15:07 29 December 2016

The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) team

Archant

Young entrepreneurs, businesses and academics across Suffolk are being urged to make the most of a new £5.5million facility which aims to become a hub for technology firms and promote innovative projects.

Professor Mohamed Abdul Maguid, University of Suffolk's head of department for science and technology at the launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)Professor Mohamed Abdul Maguid, University of Suffolk's head of department for science and technology at the launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)

The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) is based at the University of Suffolk, and provides a space for businesses, academics and students to come together to work on projects, form new businesses and give young entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop their ideas.

Launched in October, the centre outlined its plan to become a hub for tech-based businesses and promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects. Now, the centre is urging people to make the most of the centre and turn their ideas into a reality.

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, head of department for science and technology at the University of Suffolk, said: “We have a programme of activities for the small and medium-sized business community, as well as encouraging entrepreneurship in our students and wherever possible engaging school pupils as well.”

As part of its drive, businesses in the region can hook up with other firms, students with ideas or academics to form new projects and businesses, as well as offering a chance for students from different disciplines to work together – for example bringing engineering and arts students together to create innovative art works.

The launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)The launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)

Digby Chacksfield, chief executive of the Eastern Enterprise Hub, which is working alongside the centre, said: “To see this resource flourishing is great and its critical for activity between businesses and students.

“The most important thing is to get more people in now.”

The centre hopes to boost the region’s economy with an upsurge in new businesses and projects, provide university students with access to potential employers and business partners, and help firms nurture new talent and new ideas.

And the centre’s heads hope that will help Ipswich’s regeneration.

The Atrium building at the University of Suffolk.The Atrium building at the University of Suffolk.

Simon Hallsworth, pro-vice-chancellor for arts, business and social science, said: “Our students are already being offered creative opportunities to build a company from scratch, putting people in there to work together and create new products and services.”

The next programme begins in January, with ongoing support for at least 18 months.

For more information and to become a member, visit www.uos.ac.uk, email iwic@uos.ac.uk or call 01473 338621.

