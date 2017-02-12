Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Environmental award for Suffolk Highways’ carbon neutral scheme

11:00 12 February 2017

Suffolk Highways' Gemma Allard and James Poole collecting the award

Suffolk Highways' Gemma Allard and James Poole collecting the award

Archant

A carbon neutral scheme has been recognised by a campaign that promotes and rewards environmental best practice.

Comment

Suffolk Highways’ five-week project to reconstruct and upgrade 1.4km of footpath along the old A11 near Elveden, picked up the bronze award at the UK Green Apple Awards which recognise environmental best practice.

The project aimed to improve and restore the path while also minimising the carbon footprint of the scheme.

It reused all of the material from the existing footpath along with 300 tonnes of surplus material from a carriageway recycling site in Bury St Edmunds.

Ordinarily, the carbon footprint of the project would have been an estimated 101.75 tonnes, However, by cutting down on the amount of embedded CO2 from the materials used, the amount of CO2 emitted from vehicle movements and the running of the plant during the project, a carbon footprint reduction of 78.3% was achieved.

James Finch, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This project has showed how we can work in a more environmentally-friendly manner, while still providing a high-quality scheme for users of the path.

“By quantifying the environmental benefits of this method, we might be able to use this in various aspects of highways maintenance and, if it was used across the county more often, it could end up costing less to maintain our network.

“To receive this award is a welcome recognition of the efforts being made by the Suffolk Highways team to reduce the county’s carbon footprint.”

Workers recycled the excavated spoil to create a new base material, transporting it to a local recycling facility, which provided a one-stop shop – receiving the waste spoil as well as producing the recycled material being returned, reducing the total haulage miles by 80%.

The project, which cost just under £128,000, was undertaken as part of Suffolk’s aspirations of becoming the Greenest County.

The safety of cyclists has been improved as they can now use the footpath, avoiding the main highway.

Residents and local commuters also benefitted from the reduction in lorry movements that, turn, led to reduced levels of congestion in the area.

Keywords: James Finch United Kingdom Suffolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Environmental award for Suffolk Highways’ carbon neutral scheme

35 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
Suffolk Highways' Gemma Allard and James Poole collecting the award

A carbon neutral scheme has been recognised by a campaign that promotes and rewards environmental best practice.

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

06:30 Gemma Mitchell and Matt Stott
Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after a three-vehicle crash last night, but police are warning motorists amid snowy conditions and three other crashes in Suffolk, including on the A14, this morning.

Children of imprisoned fathers in HMP/YOI Chelmsford benefit from unique library initiative

10:00 Lauren Everitt
HMP/YOI Chelmsford (stock photo)

Children whose fathers are serving a prison sentence are benefiting from a unique library initiative.

Grayson Perry contributes to book on Bardfield Artists

09:30 Angela Singer
Grayson Perry with Janet Dyson as Janet signs books. Photos: Celia Bartlett Photography

Turner Prize winner Grayson Perry has contributed to a new book on the Bardfield Artists – one of whom, Edward Bawden, lived in Saffron Walden towards the end of his life.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

09:04 Matt Stott
Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing near Ipswich railway station earlier in the week as Dean Stansby.

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

01:13 Gemma Mitchell
Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 22:52 Gemma Mitchell
L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“It’s letting people know that society outside this hospital hasn’t forgotten about them.”

Most read

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Video: ‘Wall-to-wall chain stores and charity shops’ – stark outlook if rates rise 177% in Southwold

Businesses in Southwold protesting about business rate rises - up to 300% for some of them and an average of 177% - coming into force this spring. They have put posters to show the increases in all of their windows.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Gallery: See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017

A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24